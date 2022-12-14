The holidays are a time where family, friends, loved ones and bacteria converge into a single meeting space.
But by taking a few steps, locals can decrease the likelihood of spreading food-borne illnesses and other diseases.
Cooking as a family during the holidays is a tradition for many, even if cooking on a regular basis is not, which means that many holiday kitchens will host a slew of novice chefs throughout the area.
Christi Evans, family and consumer sciences educator at Cleveland County Oklahoma State University Extension, offered a couple of tips that promote food safety.
“The first step is proper hand washing," she said. "Anyone helping in the kitchen should wash their hands with soap and running water before handling, preparing, and eating food."
Additionally, food surfaces such as countertops, tables, and cutting boards should be cleaned after contact with food items to limit the spread of bacteria, especially if working between multiple food types such as raw meat and vegetables.
“If you’re planning to bake over the holidays with your children or grandchildren, don’t let them taste or eat the raw cookie dough or cake batter, Evans said.
"The uncooked flour and eggs in the products can contain harmful bacteria such as E. coli and salmonella. These bacteria are especially harmful to children, pregnant women, and the elderly."
For the holidays, many plan to prepare frozen turkeys, which can be tricky.
The best tip is to practice patience when thawing by preparing the bird in advance. Cooks should plan enough time for large frozen meat to thaw in a refrigerator, under cold water, or if a chunk of meat is small enough, in a microwave using a proper setting. They should never thaw frozen turkeys at room temperature where bacteria is more likely to contaminate the raw meat.
“Cooked foods should be heated to a high enough internal temperature to kill harmful bacteria," Evans said. "You can’t tell if a food is safely cooked by appearance, smell, or taste. A food thermometer is the best way to ensure food is cooked to a safe temperature."
The best way to measure the temperature of a turkey is to stick a meat thermometer in the thickest part of the breast, the innermost part of the thigh, and the innermost part of the wing. Once the temperature reaches 165 degrees, it is considered safe.
It is also not recommended to stuff turkeys, as bacteria can drip into the stuffing, which cooks at a different rate than the turkey. For those who choose to stuff their birds, make sure that the innermost part of the stuffing also reaches 165 degrees.
After the holiday meal is served, leftovers should be refrigerated within two hours.
“Harmful bacteria grows rapidly at room temperature, putting your family at risk of food poisoning. Perishable foods that have been left at room temperature for more than two hours should be discarded,” Evans said.
Leftovers store best in airtight containers, which help keep bacteria out, retain the moisture in the food, and keep odors contained. Leftovers should be consumed within three to four days. Frozen foods can be kept for up to six months for best quality. Leftovers should be reheated to 165 degrees.
“Holidays are a great time to enjoy meals with family and friends, but it’s important to follow safe food practices to protect your loved ones from getting sick,” Evans said. “Using these important tips will help ensure you and your family enjoy a safe holiday meal.”
