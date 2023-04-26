Editor's note: this article has been updated to reflect the titles for Smith and Blohm.
While the number of people in need of housing is trending upward, those tasked with counting the homeless population say it’s not the whole story.
The Cleveland County Continuum of Care (COC) is charged with performing the count in order to qualify for grants through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Thunderbird Clubhouse Director of Operations Heidi Smith, who heads the COC, reported the numbers Tuesday to human service agencies that comprise the agency.
According to the report, called a point in time (PIT) survey, the total number of homeless people is 213, up from 197 in 2022 and from 106 in 2021, but down from 266 in 2020 and 347 in 2019.
The count is conducted in one day and includes people who are temporarily receiving supportive housing, are emergency sheltered, and those living unsheltered or on the streets, the data shows.
Smith told member agencies that a variety of factors due to the COVID-19 pandemic prevented a more accurate count such as no requirement to count unsheltered people in 2020, a modified count in 2021, a federal moratorium on evictions and a funding boost for more housing opportunities that expired in 2022.
Asked what year was a reliable comparison to 2022, Smith told The Transcript 2019’s count of 347 people because it predated the anomalies of the pandemic.
According to the current report, 125 people where sheltered, 14 were in transitional housing programs and 74 were unsheltered.
Of the total, only 30 were considered chronically homeless, a population Smith said faces the most barriers to permanent housing.
The count also revealed 86 were female, 123 were male and four were transgender or non-binary, while 27 were children categorized as anyone under the age of 18.
Smith said the purpose of the report is to demonstrate the highest need to HUD — the chronically homeless.
Chronically homeless receive housing with permanent services to keep them housed, according End Homelessness.org.
“They want to make sure the chronically homeless ... are getting the most case management, that they’re getting permanent supportive housing beds, not somebody who’s homeless because they missed a paycheck,” she said.
Smith said the count is considered a snapshot, adding the chronically homeless number is a “very conservative count” for a host of reasons.
“There are a lot of people that live on the west side of Norman that we never see who may have been doing that (living unsheltered) for years,” she said. “They’re virtually invisible because if they’re not engaging in services or we don’t happen to catch them on the date of the count, they would never show up in our numbers. We can only count people who are actively participating.”
Linn Blohm, Executive Director for Thunderbird Clubhouse, told fellow members the report dispels a variety of myths.
“There’s a lot of talk in Norman right now about how our homeless population, unhoused numbers have increased so high,” Blohm said. “And people hear about how well Norman is doing so they’re flocking to Norman and people are dropping people off in Norman and I just want to point out, our data doesn’t support that at all. We’re not seeing that and at agencies we’re not necessarily seeing that.”
Russell Rice, who works for Norman Car-A-Vans, a ride service for the unhoused, said 75% of the people he encounters are from Norman.
“They’re either from here or their support system is here, which is why they’re here,” he said.
Kara Fritts with Central Oklahoma Mental Health Center said people who are discharged from mental health services are often transported outside Norman.
Smith asked member agencies to document instances when someone unhoused is transported to Norman and, if possible, document from where they traveled.
The count will be presented to the City Council at an upcoming meeting in May or June.
