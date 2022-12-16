A homeless encampment is being removed Monday, days before Christmas due to structure damage at a bridge where the unhoused were lighting fires.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) asked city staff and the police department to assist in relocating people who had camped under the Interstate 35 bridge and the Canadian River on Dec. 6.
ODOT spokeswoman Lisa Salim said for the safety of workers and the unhoused, the encampment has to be cleared before the bridge pier damaged by fire can be repaired.
“Signs were posted on Dec. 9 at the encampment,” Salim said. “Following the repair, a bridge will be erected around the structure. It really is not safe to be under a bridge.”
City Manage Darrel Pyle sent an email Dec. 6 to alert the City Council that it would be cleared and that staff had been directed to contact agencies which help people find permanent housing or emergency shelter.
Among those contacted included the Continuum of Care (CoC) which is a consortium of agencies which partner to offer housing and human services, Social Injustice League of Norman and Norman Car-a-Vans, the email indicated.
The Social Injustice League and Norman Car-a-vans work to provide immediate needs to the unsheltered, including transportation to appointments to help them obtain housing.
An emergency warming shelter opened at 109 W. Gray Street last month after the council allocated a $305,298 contract with Food & Shelter, Inc. to operate the facility on city-owned property.
The shelter opened on Nov. 2 and holds 40 beds – 14 for women and 26 for men. As a low-barrier shelter, people with substance abuse problems, lack identification or have certain criminal records are not excluded entrance. It will remain open through mid-March 2023.
Ward 1 City Council member Brandi Studley said many unsheltered people are registered sex offenders and cannot stay in the shelter due to their record.
Studley said moving them would mean no one would know where they are. She referred to a state law which forbids registered sex offenders from being within 2,000 feet of an organization or business which primarily serves children.
“The city is also aware that some of the people who are out there are registered sex offenders and do their legally required regular checkins,” she said. “Where will they hide in town to stay hidden? How many feet from a school, a park?”
This is the second relocation from the area in the last 12 months. An encampment was cleared at I-35 and State Highway 9 on Dec. 14, 2021, after property owners asked the police department to remove them.
The Bob Moore family complained that fires were being set and property crimes were ongoing nearby which presented a legal liability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.