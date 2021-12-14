The Bob Moore family has asked the Norman Police Department to help evict an unauthorized homeless encampment on their property near the Canadian River starting Tuesday, a city official confirmed Monday.
Ward 1 Brandi Studley said the empty land west and south of the McClain Bank and the Turtle Creek Mobile Home Park is owned by the Bob Moore family.
The property also abuts to land near the bridge at State Highway 9 and Interstate 35 that’s owned by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
About 12 people will be removed, Food & Shelter Inc. Director April Heiple said.
Studley said she asked Mark Moore for more time for residents to leave, because the city’s emergency shelter and the Salvation Army is full.
“Due to the increase in fires and neighbors that have had items stolen, he doesn’t want to continue to allow them to stay there because it puts him at liability,” Studley said. “I told him I understand, I get it.”
A call to Mark Moore for comment was not immediately returned late Monday.
NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen stated there have been 18 complaints for fire or smoke complaints on the property since 2020.
“The most significant concern of recent has been related to fires,” Jensen said. “They hold the greatest criminal and civil liabilities for the property owners.”
Jensen stated in emails exchanged with The Transcript that it did not have a complaint on file when asked to provide a copy.
She stated the owner had asked for assistance in notifying the homeless on the property instead of “criminal enforcement,” so a written complaint was not filed.
City spokeswoman Tiffany Vrska said the property owner asked the city to offer services to the unhoused.
“The property owner has legal representation and is following the law to address the camps on their property,” Vrska said in an email. “The property owner reached out and asked for assistance in making sure services were offered to everyone on the property. This step was not required by the property owner, but was a step taken.”
The outreach has been ongoing “for the last several weeks,” having met with every person on the site, Vrska said.
“There were more than a dozen campers during the last site visit. Every camper has been offered all the services available, including access to a housing plan,” Vrska said. “Every camper was notified weeks ago that the property owner would be clearing the site. The notice posted by the property owner meets the legal requirement to allow them to move forward with their plans to clear the site. The City will ensure everyone remains safe.”
Heiple said there is no place for them to go.
“To be clear, it isn’t that we are not engaging people on the streets and especially those at the river,” Heiple said. “It is that we can only offer them the resources available and currently there are not housing solutions for them.
“There are many reasons why including most have a lack of documentation needed for housing vouchers but sincerely the greatest challenge is a lack of housing case managers available to do the necessary work to help someone with these types of obstacles be successful in housing placement and sustainability.”
Studley said it was going to be difficult to manage the aftermath of the eviction. Business owners in downtown Norman have been complaining to the council because the homeless are frequently found there, Studley said.
“We’ve already got the businesses in downtown Norman upset,” she said. “[Moore] tried to do this last year, but he couldn’t because of COVID.”
Other evictions
Earlier this year, the city cleared an encampment known as the “Mattoon property” due to health concerns associated with human waste and debris that had accumulated at Alameda Street and Carter Avenue.
The property was cleared in May, during which time two homeless persons were arrested.
City officials said at the time the arrests were unrelated to the relocation of 20 people who had been camped there. It had also been cleared in May 2018 as a public health nuisance.
Following the clearing in May, the William H. Matoon trust deeded the lot to the city, which has been identified by the Norman City Council as a future stormwater education park.