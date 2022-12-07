Norman is facing a crisis on the streets, in the shelters and in the neighborhoods.
Norman City Manager Darrel Pyle said so in a recent Homelessness Gaps Analysis.
“Homelessness affects all of us, our families, our neighbors and our broader community,” Pyle said.
He said it is important to evaluate the system and identify gaps to improve the city’s approach to homelessness.
“We recognize that we cannot resolve homelessness without addressing the system as a whole, including looking beyond the homeless system to our health care, housing, social welfare, and criminal legal systems,” Pyle said.
Despite everything that is already being done, he said, there are still hundreds of people who are homeless and collective action is necessary to address homelessness.
According to Cleveland County’s Point in Time Count (PTC) The number of individuals experiencing homelessness has increased since 2015 by 100%.
“133 individuals in 2015 to 266 individuals in 2020,” the Point-in-Time Count document states.
According to the Homelessness Gap Analysis, the Point-in-Time Count is a yearly census, “where counts are conducted during a single 24-hour period in January and record demographic information about people experiencing homelessness.”
More than 85% of community survey respondents documented in the Homeless Analysis Gap either agreed or strongly agreed that it is possible to significantly reduce homelessness in Cleveland County.
What about affordable housing?
“Norman is challenged to house all residents and maintain the area as a safe, affordable place to live,” Pyle said.
According to the Homelessness Gaps Analysis, housing cost tends to be higher in Cleveland County than other parts of Oklahoma. and with the University of Oklahoma bringing thousands of students to Norman the rental market is affected and a lack of affordable housing in the area is a matter of concern.
“The reality is that most of the units that are available for rental are not affordable to a renter whose monthly earnings are at or below 80% of the area median income,” Homeless Analysis Gap states. “While the median gross rent was $956 per month, 41% of rental units cost over $1,000 per month.”
According to Data USA, the medium household income in Norman is $58,111 and 63,017 of Norman’s 124,086 people are employed.
The Homelessness Gaps Analysis states that because of a lack of affordable housing, most of the survey respondents fear becoming homeless.
“They have felt concerned about finding an affordable place to stay and believe that many people in their community are just one or two unforeseen circumstances away from becoming homeless in Cleveland County,” according to Homeless Analysis Gap.
“Nearly a third of the overall population of Cleveland County experiences a cost burden for housing, making this population vulnerable to homelessness.”
The Homelessness Gaps Analysis states it is increasingly difficult to regain economic security and housing stability after becoming homeless.
April Heiple, executive director of Food and Shelter for Friends, said she thinks the challenges for those experiencing homelessness are wide in range and “the greatest challenge for all of us is a lack of housing resources and affordable housing locations.”
Heiple said Food and Shelter for Friends, with the help of funding from the City of Norman, opened an overnight shelter in November called A Friends House. The goal is to bridge the housing gap and help those experiencing homelessness have a place to sleep until they can gain permanent housing.
“We will not have a time limit on how many days people can stay,” Heiple said, “they will stay until we can get them housed or they find a better solution.”
A Friends House is in a city-owned building on Gray Street in downtown Norman and will have 26 beds for men and 14 beds for women, Heiple said.
She believes the shelter will work to lessen the homeless population in Norman.
“The city has removed so many people from campsites and continues to run them out of parks, so I believe we will have many guests looking to stay,” Heiple said.
What about law enforcement?
Norman Police Major Jamie Shattuck said the department fields a large number of calls about homeless people and is trying to figure out how to fix the problem.
“It’s much more difficult and complicated than I once thought it was,” Shattuck said. “We are trying to figure out how to handle homeless calls different than regular calls because we know if we just take them to jail, they can’t pay.”
Shattuck said officers take crisis intervention classes and value the sanctity of human life, but the department does not have resources to help those experiencing homelessness to reform.
What about case management services?
Laura Fielder, a former outreach and housing case manager for Food and Shelter for Friends, said the most significant obstacle for people experiencing homelessness is lack of case managers.
“The majority of chronically homeless people need the support of a dedicated, experienced case manager to obtain and maintain housing,” she said.
“There may be plenty of funding to pay rent, but without the required human support, love, and guidance, it doesn’t do very much good.”
The process of being housed can be long and arduous and simply showing up at Food and Shelter or any other agency and asking to be housed, unfortunately will not result in a housing opportunity, Fielder said.
“This is where outreach comes in,” she said. “Case managers need to meet the homeless literally and figuratively where they are, by visiting them on the streets or at encampments, to work on housing plans. I had great difficulty managing my time because I simply didn’t have enough.”
Fielder said the most challenging part of working with people experiencing homelessness is the enormous volume of people who need help. Each person’s situation is challenging, and it can be overwhelming with a lack of case managers.
“The hard part is that each person is worthy of a good life and as a provider, I want to help everyone in the most meaningful way possible,” Fielder said. “But each day it seems more is added to your plate, and it can feel absolutely crushing.”
What about mental health and substance abuse?
People experiencing homelessness are all victims of trauma, Fielder said.
“Even if a provider never learns of the specific events that have negatively shaped the way someone experiences the world,” Fielder said, “we can always be assured that they have experienced the trauma of losing a home.”
Fielder said homeless people often struggle with navigating bureaucratic processes like those associated with accessing housing, Social Security income, or searching for jobs.
“Sometimes the residual effects of what is likely horrific trauma can manifest in substance abuse or mental health disorders,” Fielder said.
According to a survey by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, Oklahoma ranks 31st for adults needing, but not receiving, mental health services.
Fielder called it heartbreaking when she is unable to provide needed services and sees the sadness of those experiencing homelessness when they could not be helped.
“I knew they must have felt so discouraged and hopeless,” she said.
