A Norman woman acted quickly Monday to save her Bruce Goff-designed home from going up in flames after it was struck by lightning.
The lightning hit a ventilation pipe leading to the laundry room, which caused a small fire at the 911 W. Timberdell Road residence.
Carol Pence doused the flames with a bucket of water and then called the Norman Fire Department as a precaution.
Norman firefighter Tim Miller said the house looked fine and commended Pence’s actions.
“The electricity blew out through that vent pipe down below and was isolated to there,” he said. “Unless the electricians find anything else, there was no other damage.”
Goff, a largely self-taught American architect known for his organic, eclectic and often flamboyant designs, chaired the University of Oklahoma architecture school in 1943.
He founded the American School, a particular style of architecture that encourages students to design contextually, resourcefully and experimentally, according to a report in The Transcript.
“This is the first Goff house, so nothing is normal in it,” Pence said. “Nothing is square and nothing is normal.”
Leon Price, Pence’s husband of 40 years and former OU business professor, said the house is one of eight homes Goff built in Norman.
“It would have been real damaging,” he said. “If we were at the store, it would have been a different story.”
The couple said they have maintained the original condition of the home’s exterior and have made minor modifications to the interior to keep it safe and functional, such as changing insolation and updating the kitchen.
“Nothing on the outside has changed. It is exactly as he built it,” Price said. “Bruce Goff did a good job.”
Price said he never intended to purchase a Goff home. He just wanted to live somewhere close to campus.
“I was teaching when we got married at the time,” he said. “I just wanted to be close to work where I could ride my bike or walk. It was in bankruptcy, so we made a deal and bought it.”
Price started the Management Information Systems program for the College of Business in 1981.
“They gave me a job, and we just decided to stay in this home,” he said.
