The City of Norman Community Development Program has announced a Homeowner Tree Relief Program to address the substantial damage incurred during the October 2020 ice storm.
The availability of Tree Relief Program is for owner-occupant properties located within the CDBG Target Area. Owners within this designated area may apply.
Homeowner Tree Relief qualifications and information:
- The property must be located within the CDBG Target Area. Please see the map at the following link for area details: bit.ly/2QPvOLY
- This is for owner-occupied properties only.
- The City Forester will determine if tree/trees affected by the recent ice storm are to be pruned or removed. Trees in the right-of-way are not eligible.
- The City Forester will be responsible for obtaining quotes from certified arborists and will maintain all insurance information.
- All debris generated by activity will be removed. General cleanup and debris removal not eligible.
- If you have any questions, please contact tara Reynolds@normanok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.