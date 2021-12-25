When it comes to homelessness and affordable housing, a nonprofit has suggested Norman look to single room units modeled in Houston — an approach at least one organization has successfully implemented.
U.S. Census data shows Houston is home to 2.3 million people and 32 universities and colleges. New Hope Housing manages more than 1,000 single room occupancy units, also known as efficiency one-room apartments.
Homebase staff attorney David Dirks told a room full of Norman residents participating in a listening session on homelessness to consider single room units as modeled in Houston.
Homebase is the city’s contractor which released a report following a homelessness analysis review. The single-room unit model is on the list of recommendations to help solve the affordable housing crisis in Norman.
Outgoing Ward 4 Lee Hall noted during an August council meeting that the city needs 9,000 units according to previous housing studies.
At the time, the council discussed using American Rescue Plan Act dollars, as much as $4.5 million to develop or incentivize affordable housing development.
Financial reports on New Hope Housing’s website reveals the large-scale housing model is income qualified — supported with $9.4 million in rent revenue, but supplemented with $2.5 million in grants and donations and $3.2 in collected fees.
It spends $8 million on housing, more than $925,000 in resident services programs, $825,000 in project development and $1.3 million for administration costs.
Surplus cash held in reserve is allocated at the discretion of its board for capital projects and other initiatives for residents.
Qualified applicants have to pass a criminal background check and meet low income requirements to apply, the website shows.
The elderly, people who earn low wages, youth aging out of foster care, veterans, those with disabilities and people who were formerly homeless are eligible, a video presentation states.
Successful permanent housing for those who will always be one crisis away from homelessness hinges on wraparound services — ongoing resources that support long term housing — said New Hope President and CEO Joy Horak-Brown.
“When someone’s income is extremely low, even if they don’t have needs for services at the moment, just wait a minute, because they will,” Brown said. “Something will go wrong, as it always does in our lives. All of a sudden, they will be very much in need of services.
“To us, the services are a critical piece. They’re not a nice addition. The notion that people are going to remain stable and housed without them is a notion that we don’t subscribe to.”
As much as 65% of the organization’s single room units house those who were or would be chronically homeless, she noted.
Services necessary to support their long term housing is conducted with agency partners, not a duplication of existing services. The properties employ a services coordinator, she said.
“Any of our buildings 24 hours a day, seven days a week — they’re there,” she said of services staff. “Our service partners are not. They’re there on certain days.”
The units are typically 300 square feet with a kitchenette. Some are larger, with full kitchens for those who are “more stable” than those who are not, she said.
Homelessness in Houston has declined 55% since 2011, the city’s Deputy Mayor for Homelessness Initiatives Marc Eichenbaum reported to its council in March 2021.
The name of the end game for homelessness has been coordinated partnerships focused data driven strategies, Eichenbaum told the Transcript.
“I think we came to a realization that we really need to be focused on not just managing the issue but solving it, and by looking to the best data driven solutions out there that will produce our biggest rate of return for our scarce resources,” he said.
Like Norman, Houston has a Continuum of Care [CoC], a collaboration of human services agencies and nonprofits called The Way Home.
The most unique and successful feature of its CoC is the nature of its public and private partnerships and investing only in data driven solutions. At one time, Eichenbaum’s salary was paid for by Chevron, he said.
The CoC boasts membership from its downtown district, the county, soup kitchens — everyone focused on one goal: immediate and supportive longterm housing.
“If we have $5 million dollars to spend and there are 10 agencies around the table, and I ask the agencies, ‘where should we spend the money to drive impact?’ I’ll probably get 10 different answers. They’ll probably say, if we just put this into whatever they do that will help. That’s what I would do too, that’s human nature. But what we say is, show us the data. We need proof that this is the best concept and the best practice for our investments,” Eichenbaum said.
Focusing resources on permanent supportive housing proved to be a better fiscal practice. It spent more money on cleaning streets and encampments, jail and healthcare for the unsheltered than the cost to house them using federal dollars and public-private partnerships, he said.
Eichenbaum consults with cities all over the nation on homelessness, he said.