The horn fly is considered one of the most important blood feeding pests of pastured cattle in the United States.
When horn fly numbers are high, cattle experience annoyance and blood loss. This can result in decreased milk production, reduced weight gains, changes in grazing patterns and behavior.
Research has demonstrated horn flies can reduce calf weaning weights from 4 to 15%, and stocker cattle and replacement heifers up to 18%.
In addition, horn flies can spread summer mastitis.
The threshold level for horn flies is 200 flies per animal and typically hits this mark in May and June.
Monitoring horn flies throughout the fly season is consistently done in the early morning hours when flies are generally located on the shoulders, topline and sides of the animals.
Observations made later in the day can be less accurate because horn flies move to the belly area just like cows moving to shade or ponds in the heat of the day.
Resistance concerns
Insecticides have been placed into numbered Insecticide Mode of Action groups (MOA) based on how they work against insects.
Continual use of products from a single MOA group to control horn flies can lead to insecticide resistance and reduced control effectiveness to all products in the group.
There has been an increase in the number of producers reporting a loss of product effectiveness.
To improve efficacy, do not apply insecticides within the same MOA group repeatedly even during the same fly season.
Keep in mind that just because you changed insecticide brand does not mean that you changed Mode of Action.
Control methods
Dust bags contain insecticide dust that filters through the bottom of the bag when cattle contact the bag while passing under it.
The best horn fly control is achieved when cattle are forced to pass under the bag(s) on their way to water, feed or mineral.
This is accomplished by fencing the water tank and suspending dust bags in the entrance-exit gate.
Backrubbers and oilers offer cattle the incentive to satisfy their scratching instinct and are most effective if properly located in pastures.
These devices can be made from burlap wrapped chain or wire suspended between two posts and a large variety of backrubbers and oilers are commercially available.
Backrubbers and oilers will need to be recharged periodically during the fly season and the insecticide should be diluted with an approved backrubber oil, listed on the insecticide label.
Backrubbers and oilers like dust bags, work best in a forced-use arrangement.
Pour-ons are ready-to-use formulations applied in measured doses to animals based on body weight. Most function as contact insecticides, causing insect mortality when the chemical is absorbed into the insect by direct contact.
However, pour-on products that contain macrocyclic lactones (endectocides) are systemic. Typically, pour-ons can provide 7 to 21 days of horn fly control, so they must be re-applied periodically.
Feed-throughs and Insect Growth Regulators (IGRs) are insecticides that are incorporated into mineral blocks, tubs, or loose mineral.
The insecticide is passed out in the manure and kills fly larvae that develop in the manure.
For maximum effectiveness, these products should be made available to cattle early in the fly season before fly numbers become very high and require steady consumption.
An additional complicating factor when using this type of fly control method is horn fly migration from neighboring herds that can mask the effectiveness of feed-throughs/IGR’s.
Insecticide ear tags are also termed controlled-release, sustained release or slow-release devices. One or more insecticides are formulated into a polymer matrix that is slowly released from the matrix as the animal moves or grooms and is deposited on the hair coat of cattle.
In most years, ear tags should be applied during the last week of May or the first week of June to achieve maximum control through the fly season. Ear tags applied too early may decline in efficacy while fly numbers are still high and result in economic loss. Follow label recommendations regarding the number of tags per animal.
Most studies show applying two tags per adult animal will provide the best reduction in horn fly numbers.
Only tagging the calf and not the mother cow will not provide the desired level of horn fly control therefore its best to tag the cows.
Tagging bulls is usually ineffective as muscle size on the bull’s neck prevents tag chemical-maxtrix activation. Remember the 2R’s rotation and removal.
Once the fly season is concluded remove old tags with minimal activity remaining. A suggested rotation is each year start with a different MOA.
Each cattle producer has different fly control needs depending on their situation. However, there are enough control options to fit most any operation.
For a detailed list of delivery methods, labeled insecticides, and their MOA for pasture fly control please contact your local OSU Extension Office.
