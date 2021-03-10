It began in China.
I could swear I’ve heard it over and over, the coronavirus began in Wuhan Province. However a quick Google search reveals there is no Wuhan Province, but that Wuhan is the capital city of Hubei Province.
Who knew?
Did I not hear what I thought I heard? Strange. How many provinces are there in China, anyway? Not that it matters, but there are 23.
The mind wanders.
It wanders because none of it seems real even as it’s all been too real, and none of it seems real, in part, because it never felt like the coronavirus began in China. It never felt like the pandemic that’s killed more than half a million Americans began on foreign soil at all.
It felt like it began right here, or close enough to right here, in downtown Oklahoma City, inside Chesapeake Energy Arena, a few minutes after 7 p.m. on March 11, 2020, in that narrowest of time stamps between Utah’s and Oklahoma City’s starting five being announced and the Jazz and Thunder tipping off.
In that space, as Rumble pounded his drum and the fans stood as they always stand, readying for the tip, prepared not to sit until their team scored its first points, along ran Thunder team doctor Donnie Strack, as though something was quite wrong, to huddle with game officials.
First, the tip was suspended.
Next, the game was postponed.
Later, before the night was out, but after the fans had peacefully departed, we learned Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who remained in his hotel room, had become the first high-profile athlete to contract the virus. Of course, because karma is karma, it had been Gobert who, making light of the virus, made a show of touching every surface and object he could find before departing a media availability session two days earlier.
By the end of the night, the entire NBA season had been postponed. The next day, baseball spring training and the NHL season had been halted.
Later that very night, in the wee hours, after writing the surreal story from the arena — yeah, I was there — on my way to Tulsa to cover the Class 6A state basketball tournament the next day, I was told, having sat near the Jazz media relations dude along press row, I would be under quarantine the following two weeks.
I wasn’t concerned.
I’d been near no Jazz players.
I was, though, furious I would not be covering the state basketball tournament.
The next day, it was canceled, too.
Soon we’d learn not only did Gobert test positive, but so did teammate Donovan Mitchell. Perhaps I’d been 20 or 30 feet from him, maybe, at some point, but no closer.
It’s a funny thing, because subsequent reporting claimed Mitchell to be “extremely frustrated” by Gobert’s carelessness in advance of his positive test. One now wonders if that momentary discord actually produced a closer Jazz squad in its aftermath, because it’s as good an explanation as any as to how Utah entered the All-Star break with the NBA’s best record.
Too bad, that’s about as funny as the virus has managed to become.
It has produced more death in this country than 175 9-11s. It has killed more Americans than nine Vietnam Wars. It has killed more Americans than died in World War II by more than 100,000.
It has made at least one meant-to-be sarcastic and possibly humorous line from a previous column of mine a case study of what we couldn’t possibly imagine when the virus began its spread.
Trying to come up with content in a world without sports, I wrote a series about great past performances one could watch right now, just waiting to be seen on YouTube.
On March 16, I attempted convincing everybody to experience Zenyatta’s run at the 2009 and 2010 Breeder’s Cup Classic.
Here’s the line:
“Presuming it doesn’t get derailed by the coronavirus — should it, these are truly cataclysmic times — the 2020 Breeder’s Cup will include five races on Nov. 6 …”
Hilarious.
It was March.
The thought we’d not return to “normal” before November was too impossible to comprehend.
Bully for horse racing, the Breeders Cup actually did take place, but with no fans … just like the conclusion of the NBA season, the NHL season and the MLS season.
There actually were a few fans for the league championship series and World Series following a 60-game baseball season, not that it made itself or anything else over the past calendar year feel very real.
Also, too bad the difference between not feeling real and not being real could fill the Grand Canyon and every other canyon.
Because we know how real it’s been. As journalists, we’ve covered it, from rescheduled games to the constant drumbeat of death.
As citizens, we’ve lived it.
We’ve been furloughed, we’ve been ill or known somebody who was, who survived it or who did not.
I believe we’ll soon be past it. But I’m just a sportswriter.
Maybe someday we’ll understand why Rudy Gobert had to hand us such an awful 12 months.
Hilarious, right?
