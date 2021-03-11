During the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals have been at the immediate forefront in testing and treating people who contract the virus and keeping the public — and themselves — safe.
That has included restricting visitors, wearing masks, sanitizing hands more frequently than usual, checking temperatures and restricting seating to encourage social distancing.
Melissa Herron, Norman Regional Health System spokesperson, said employees, referred to as healers, responded to the pandemic with “courage, heart and a steadfast dedication to their patients. … Our healers have still achieved the remarkable, even in the midst of the pandemic.”
Those achievements include being the first and only in Oklahoma to be certified in perinatal care by the Joint Commission, as well as certified in total hip and knee joint replacement care by the same group, and receiving accreditation from the American Nurse Credentialing Center Practice Transition Accreditation Program, which sets global standards for residency programs. Also, the health system was honored with the 2021 Women’s Choice Awards for emergency services, heart care and stroke care.
Herron said preparations for COVID-19 began in December 2019, and when the first cases were reported in Oklahoma, an Emerging Infectious Disease (EID) team was activated. The team included clinicians, safety, nursing, human resources, environmental services and several other departments.
As the hospital system saw an increased number of COVID-19 cases, the need for monetary and equipment donations developed. Herron said the community helped meet those needs and also offered meal deliveries and letters of thanks.
On March 14, Herron said a national emergency was declared in the United States due to the pandemic, and Gov. Kevin Stitt declared an emergency in Oklahoma soon after. Patient triage at both hospitals areas were stood-up to assess and test patients in need of emergency evaluations, and a mobile clinic was set up for patients who needed non-emergency testing and evaluation.
The hospital system also set up the most appropriate patient care areas for COVID-19 patients and began screening protocols and visitor guidelines at hospitals, clinics and outpatient facilities to reduce exposure to the virus, she said.
Early during the pandemic Herron said many patients avoided or delayed seeking medical care that would require traveling to a provider’s office or the emergency department, which contributed to a later increase in emergency room visits due to delay of care.
So, NRHS set up virtual visit options and the social media campaign Stop Medical Distancing, she said, which emphasized increased cleaning and safety measures. In three days, the hospital system’s telehealth team on-boarded nearly 200 providers and 20 clinics and practices to its virtual health platform. Since March 2020, NRHS has completed 50,468 virtual visits.
Additionally, Herron said NRHS trained 100 more healers to deploy XENEX Lightstrike robots, which create intense germicidal ultraviolet lights that kill virus-causing germs, all over the hospitals.
During November, Herron said NRHS restricted visitors for hospital patients aside from limited exceptions. However, virtual visiting rooms were set up for families and patients using tablets and secure log-ins. The equipment was purchased through a grant from the Norman Regional Health Foundation.
She said the foundation is currently seeking donations for a virtual video and audio system that allows family and friends the ability to interact with hospitalized newborns who are in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
As of Monday, the hospital is lifting some restrictions and allowing most patients one designated representative during specific visiting hours, Herron said. For more details on visitation guidelines, visit bit.ly/3ciBOnO.
Regarding visitors for adult patients seeking outpatient and inpatient care, I can personally attest to obvious changes from pre-pandemic to post-pandemic, both at Norman Regional and Integris health systems. Before COVID-19, temperature screenings and masks weren’t required. Also, adult patients were allowed to have a visitor accompany them.
Once COVID-19 arrived, visitors were almost immediately barred from entering, unless they were designated as a patient’s caregiver, and everyone had to wear masks and use hand sanitizer.
Over the months, some visitors were slowly allowed in if they had no fever or COVID-19 symptoms. Also, hospital visitors for were mostly no longer allowed to stay overnight.
While these rules were quite a change and, honestly, frustrating at times, they were necessary for the health and safety of everyone involved.
Herron said as a result of caring for COVID-19 patients, some NRHS employees contracted the virus and had to quarantine. However, an exact number isn’t available due to privacy issues.
She said NRHS also created a local phone number March 16 to help residents seeking COVID-19 testing and treatment. Residents in the metro area, as well as other areas NRHS serves, can call the hotline, 515-4328, which offers appointment scheduling for testing, connection with health care providers, symptom monitoring and recommendations for when to call 911 or visit an emergency room.
Since its launch, the hotline has answered more than 21,248 calls, she said.
Additionally, she said NRHS created a mobile testing lab providing drive-up testing for residents with COVID-19 symptoms. Since last March, the mobile lab alone has run 14,352 tests.
Herron said NRHS CEO Richie Splitt worked closely with the governor’s office and the Oklahoma State Health Department for use and availability of hospital beds in the event of a rapid influx of patients. He also worked with IMMY, a diagnostic test manufacturer, along with OSDH, to increase COVID-19 testing and was a member of the metro area hospitals’ CEO working group to develop pandemic protocols, including elective surgery rules, personal protection equipment conservation and educating the public about infection prevention measures.
Herron said NRHS offers two programs for COVID-19 patients: an outpatient infusion clinic inside the former hospitality house near Norman Regional Hospital and a post-COVID recovery program. The clinic offers high-risk COVID-19 patients monoclonal antibody infusion therapy, which has been granted emergency use authorizations from the Food and Drug Administration.
To date, 66% of patients have shown improved symptoms within 24 to 48 hours of infusion, and only 1.5% of patients have subsequently been hospitalized, which is better than the percentage in manufacturers’ clinical trials, she said.
Herron said NRHS began vaccinating healers Dec. 17 during Phase 1 in the state’s vaccination plan. NRHS nurses and healers also helped the Cleveland County Health Department vaccinate close to 10,000 residents Feb. 22.
“The vaccine offers hope for our healers, our patients and their families, people at high risk and the world. This vaccine shows how science, medicine, and people can work together to achieve results quickly,” Herron said.
This month, Herron said the health system is partnering with the city to provide vaccines for residents who are most at risk and those without housing.
