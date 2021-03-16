OKLAHOMA CITY — House Resolutions 1009 and 1010 sponsored by Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, were adopted in the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday.
The two resolutions assert Oklahoma’s state sovereignty in the face of multiple attempts by the federal government to usurp states’ rights. The resolutions are meant to combat H.R. 1, the “For the People Act of 2021,” and H.R. 8, the “Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021.”
HR 1009 reasserts state sovereignty and the state’s authoritative powers as prescribed in the Tenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and declares H.R. 1 to lie beyond the enumerated authorities delegated to the United States Congress in Article I, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution.
HR 1010 reasserts state sovereignty and the people’s reserved powers as prescribed in the Tenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and declares H.R. 8 to lie beyond the enumerated authorities delegated by the people to the federal government.
HR 1009 and HR 1010 will be distributed to the President of the United States, President Pro Tempore of the United States Senate, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives and each member of the Oklahoma Congressional Delegation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.