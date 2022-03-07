Rosecrants

Oklahoma Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, speaks after the house blocked a motion that would have allowed a vote to amend a bill that greenlights turnpike construction in Norman.

 Screen Capture

The Oklahoma House of Representatives blocked an amendment Monday that would have barred construction of turnpikes in Norman.

The amendment to House Bill 4088, proposed by Merleyn Bell, D-Norman, would have removed sections of the bill that greenlight construction of a turnpike to connect Moore and Norman to Oklahoma City, and another that would extend the Kickapoo Turnpike through the eastern half of Norman.

The House rejected a motion that would have allowed a vote on the amendment before passing the bill 68-25.

Mark McBride, R-Moore, and Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh, were among the 10 Republicans who joined the Democrats — including three in Norman — in voting against the unamended version of the bill.

Tags

Trending Video