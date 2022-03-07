The Oklahoma House of Representatives blocked an amendment Monday that would have barred construction of turnpikes in Norman.
The amendment to House Bill 4088, proposed by Merleyn Bell, D-Norman, would have removed sections of the bill that greenlight construction of a turnpike to connect Moore and Norman to Oklahoma City, and another that would extend the Kickapoo Turnpike through the eastern half of Norman.
The House rejected a motion that would have allowed a vote on the amendment before passing the bill 68-25.
Mark McBride, R-Moore, and Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh, were among the 10 Republicans who joined the Democrats — including three in Norman — in voting against the unamended version of the bill.