A committee that could have approved a bill to force the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to perform studies prior to issuing bonds for a toll road in Norman declined to consider it, but a committee member says it’ll be reviewed in an interim study before the 2023 Legislative Session.
The OTA unveiled its $5 billion, 15-year plan to expand the state’s toll road system on Feb. 22. The ACCESS Oklahoma plan includes the construction of two turnpikes – one in east Norman in the Lake Thunderbird watershed to extend the Kickapoo Turnpike from Interstate 40 to Purcell and a second along Indian Hills road to connect Moore, Oklahoma City and Norman.
After the announcement triggered outrage from residents concerned about Lake Thunderbird, the city’s primary drinking water source, Senate Bill 1610 was filed to require environmental impact studies. State Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, and Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh, coauthored the bill.
After initial approval from both the House and the Senate, the bill was not heard in conference committee and therefore never made it to the Governor’s desk for adoption.
State Rep. Ronnie Johns, R-Ada, chair of the committee, said it was not heard because of plans for an interim study.
“It’s not that I didn’t like the bill,” Johns said. “I think it does some really good things. Representative Sterling and I want to do an interim study with the OTA to look at their policies, their procedures and their administrative rules to review them and see if there’s some things we need to do in the legislature to help that process.”
While Johns said the OTA could have approached its “rollout” of the project plan better, he also said traffic congestion on I-35 is a problem that’s going to get worse.
He referred to the Texas Department of Transportation plan to widen the I-35 corridor coming across the Oklahoma border. As reported by the newspaper, TDOT confirmed it plans to widen the interstate.
“Texas is building eight lanes to the Red River,” Johns said. “So, that tells you their studies are showing they’ve got to do some things to handle the traffic.”
He also said widening I-35 in the Oklahoma City to Norman corridor isn’t an option “because of all the businesses there.”
“We’ve got to figure out something to handle that traffic,” Johns said.
Interim study timeline
Sterling declined to comment on the interim study until it is scheduled. If the lawmakers’ request for an interim study is granted by the Speaker of the House, it would likely commence this fall with the deadline to file legislation in December, Johns said.
“We go into session in February, so there’s plenty of time,” he said, ahead of any plans to construct toll roads in Norman.
The OTA has said it plans to issue construction bonds in the first half of 2023.
Studies are underway in the Norman area despite two ongoing lawsuits against the turnpike authority.
Pike Off OTA, an organization which formed to resist the Norman turnpikes, filed a lawsuit against the Turnpike Authority May 3 alleging the OTA is not authorized to construct the east Norman toll road because it is not described in the bill the legislature adopted with other turnpike projects in 1989. It also accused the authority of not following proper bond procedure.
A second lawsuit filed May 18 by 150 residents alleged the OTA’s announcement of the plan on two meeting agendas did not sufficiently inform the public. The number of plaintiffs is expected to grow, Ward 5 City Councilor Rarchar Tortorello said. Tortorello is a plaintiff in the lawsuit whose ward will be largely affected by the proposed turnpike.
Standridge did not return a request for comment.