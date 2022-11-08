With the midterm results Tuesday night, Oklahoma’s third-largest city will stay blue at the State Capitol for the next two years.
Democrats Annie Menz, Jacob Rosecrants and Jared Deck each won their races to represent Norman in the state House of Representatives with all precincts reporting Tuesday night.
It keeps the city a Democratic block in a Republican-dominated House.
In the closest of the three races, District 45 candidate Annie Menz edged Republican challenger Teresa Sterling with 53.52% of the vote according to the unofficial results. Menz will replace outgoing state Rep. Merleyn Bell (D-Norman), who previously represented the district that encompasses east Norman.
The district includes the eastern part of core Norman and extends out to the eastern part of Lake Thunderbird.
Menz, a Navy veteran and executive assistant in the state Senate, ran her campaign on promises to fund public schools, expand access to mental health services and improve the state’s indigent defense system.
She opposes the state’s $5 billion, 15-year turnpike expansion plan in east Norman, and wants to preserve wildlife and the watershed in the area, according to her website.
Sterling, a former Oklahoma City police officer, ran her campaign on promises to support law enforcement and address nursing home conditions in the state. She also said she wanted to update sex offender laws in the state in response to a push by the Norman City Council to place an overnight homeless shelter on Griffin Memorial Hospital land.
District 45 would be significantly impacted by the turnpike expansion plan announced in February. It would add turnpikes in east Norman and along Indian Hills Road.
Bell tried to amend a bill to keep the turnpike out of east Norman in the 2022 Legislative Session, but was unsuccessful.
Menz called the plan “another in a long line of examples of the breakdown in this government.”
“I know that, having worked at the Capitol already, that there’s a way better way to communicate with constituents,” she said.
Menz said being a Democrat in a Republican-controlled house doesn’t scare her — as a queer Latina veteran, she’s “never been comfortable,” she said. She also recognizes there are plenty of legislators who are there to serve, regardless of difference in ideas.
“Realizing that we live in representative democracy, whenever you’re talking to a representative, you’re really talking to every single thing and person in their district that they represent,” she said.
“Congratulations, Annie,” Sterling said. “Republicans have a lot of work to do, because they just don’t vote, and we need to work on that.”
Rosecrants reclaims District 46
Incumbent state Rep. Jacob Rosecrants (D-Norman) reclaimed his seat in the Oklahoma House Tuesday night, signaling the beginning of his fourth term at the Capitol.
Rosecrants beat Republican challenger Kendra Wesson for District 46 with 54.51% of the vote. His district encompasses west Norman and areas west and south of the city.
A former public school teacher, Rosecrants was a lead sponsor on the Learn To Play Act, which increases public school educators’ abilities to incorporate play into their work, in the 2021 Legislative Session. In the 2022 session, he was lead sponsor on a bill that has made stalking a felony in Oklahoma.
Wesson, an accountant, ran on a promise to evaluate wasteful government spending if elected.
She was endorsed on the campaign trail by Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila, state Sen. Rob Standridge (R-Norman) and District 4 U.S. Rep. Tom Cole (R-Moore).
Rosecrants’ race was punctuated by rhetoric from Norman city councilor Kelly Lynn, who criticized the legislator on social media for how he transitioned his transgender son.
When asked how he would operate as a Democrat in the current political climate in the state, Rosecrants said he plans to do the same thing he’s done.
“We’re not going to have a huge number of difference in the House and the Senate,” he said. “That’s just not going to happen, and so I’m going to continue to build those relationships that I’ve already built, and try to push good policy.”
Wesson said Tuesday night that she and her campaign were “proud of all the work that went in,” and that “the people have spoken.”
Deck steps into District 44 seat
Democrat Jared Deck will represent House District 44 in Norman following the biggest state Legislature victory in Norman on Tuesday night.
Deck won more than 71% of the District 44 vote, beating out Republican challenger R.J. Harris for the seat. He will replace Rep. Emily Virgin (D-Norman), who has termed out.
Deck, a business owner and board member of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Oklahoma chapter, ran his campaign on opposing school choice, providing housing services and preserving “reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy,” according to his campaign website.
Harris, an attorney, supported school choice, and advocated for criminal justice reform in his campaign.
Deck said his voters are passionate about solving economic, health and humanitarian crises.
“From day one, we set out to build a campaign that was built on actions, not merely words,” he said.
Harris said he congratulated Jared after the results came in and told him he believes “he’ll do a great job representing Norman at the state Capitol.” He also said it was a privilege to represent Republicans “in a tough district to win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.