A developer whose housing and commercial projects would be built along Indian Hills Road will have to contend with a looming plan for a new turnpike.
The Redlands development would include nearly 80 acres of apartments, duplexes, single-family homes and a commercial property and is planned between 48th Avenue NW and 36th Avenue NW in four phases, according to the proposal.
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced in February that it would build a turnpike along Indian Hills Road — where the proposed development would be located — and another in the Lake Thunderbird Watershed.
Plans for the turnpikes did not appear in Norman’s Land Use and Transportation Master Plan because the city did not receive prior knowledge of those plans, according to staff.
The planned development went before the City Council last week following the Planning Commission’s unanimous approval in November 2022.
The council approved the preliminary plat and a zoning change from low-density residential and office to commercial which allows for both residential and commercial projects.
According to a preliminary plat, the commercial property, which will border Indian Hills Road west of Interstate 35, will be developed last because of the unknowns surrounding the proposed turnpike, said Gunner Joyce, attorney for the developer.
“The actual final design may fluctuate,” Joyce told the council Jan. 10. “How are we going to develop our land with this unknown that’s going to happen? Well, a thoughtful layout … this plan works regardless if the turnpike comes through.”
The first phase to the north of the property, the furthest project from Indian Hills Road, will be single family housing, with phase two built for duplexes, phase three for apartments and finally the commercial development abutting Indian Hills Road.
Councilor for Ward 4, Helen Grant, asked if stormwater plans were in place and if the dwellings would be considered affordable housing.
Joyce said stormwater detention plans met and exceeded the city’s requirements. The price of housing is not known until the final plat is requested and constructions costs are known at that time, he said.
Ward 8 council member Matt Peacock asked if the commercial property’s detention pond near Indian Hills Road would still pan out if the toll road is built.
Joyce said it would not affect that plan.
Indian Hills Road is the subject of a voter-approved 2019 Transportation Bond, but those plans are uncertain, according to Shawn O’Leary, the city’s Public Works director.
The project is planned between 38th Avenue and 48th Avenue for 2028, O’Leary said, but that could change.
“Just like was mentioned here, with regard to this development, we are in a holding pattern naturally with the turnpike proposal,” he said. “But we anticipate that if the turnpike comes through as planned, the Indian Hills Road portion of that bond issue will not be built.”
If the bond project is revoked, the money budgeted for it would revert to the bond fund to be allocated at the council’s discretion, O’Leary said.
