A Norman-based home builder is working to develop a gated community that will accommodate residents who are “aging in place.”
If the plans are approved by Norman City Council on Tuesday, The Springs at Flint Hills project will move forward, said Dan Reeves, president of Landmark Fine Homes.
The Springs at Flint Hills, located at 12th Avenue and Tecumseh Road, will focus on catering to older individuals who want to live in Norman. Many of the homes will have features that will allow parents to move in with their families as an alternative to nursing homes.
Some of the homes on the 99-lot Landmark Fine Homes development will be considered visitable. Plans for the community also include a clubhouse, pickleball court, pool and yards maintained by the homeowner’s association.
Visitable housing, also known as accessible housing, entails designing a home to cater to being lived in or visited by people in the aging and disabled population by providing ease of access. The required features in a visitable house include a zero step entrance, 32 inches of clear passage space in doors, and one bathroom built to accommodate wheelchair or walker access.
Reeves’ mission to incorporate visitable housing into the new community comes after consultation with David Boeck, associate professor of architecture at the University of Oklahoma.
Boeck’s interest in visitable housing peaked after having his back and both of his knees operated on. He had difficulty getting up and down the stairs at the house he lived in at the time.
He purchased a lot across the street from the house he was living in 12 years ago, and later decided to build a visitable home on it. Boeck said after his own experience, he had more perspective on how to make life easier for his older or disabled clients.
“I would try to convince Landmark to make the bathrooms accessible, make sure the kitchens are accessible, or make sure that there weren’t any steps in the garage,” Boeck said. “You can build your garage slab so it slopes up to the door, and those are the kinds of things I have been working on in my designs to make them accessible.”
Many of Boeck’s clients were already homeowners, living in homes and in neighborhoods they enjoyed, but with no accessible bedrooms or bathrooms. They would hire him to design a new master bedroom suite downstairs, or making a bedroom and bathroom wheelchair accessible.
In addition to teaching at OU, Boeck serves as the Planning Commissioner for the city. He teamed up with attorney Bill Hickman, NCC member Kate Bierman, former NCC member Sereta Wilson, Jeff Hughes with Progressive Independence, occupational therapist Kendra Orcutt, Wanda DeBruler, a public housing developer who specializes in accessibility and Mary Dulan with the Metropolitan Fair Housing Council of Oklahoma to put together a visitability code ordinance that establishes minimum regulations for the design criteria for visitable homes.
Boeck said the ordinance incentivizes builders to construct visitable homes.
“Builders pay local taxes on building materials, and we figured that if they withdrew the city tax on building materials, then they could save up to $8,000 on materials cost,” Boeck said.
After conversing with Attorney Sean Rieger, who deals with zoning changes about visitable housing for the city of Norman, Boeck received Reeves’ contact information. Reeves had built eight floor plans at the Springs at Native Plains neighborhood, located at SW 164th and Pennsylvania Avenue in south Oklahoma City, and invited Boeck to come walk those plans with the purpose of planning for a similar community in Norman.
“We walked those together and [Boeck] was pleasantly surprised that we had incorporated some things into those homes for visitable living, but he also had some great ideas that he would like to see us include and obviously it starts out with things like building a house with no steps,” Reeves said.
In 2018, the Landmark Homes team gained experience in building a visitable home in Norman for Tamera Fore and her spouse, a disabled veteran who had an amputation above the knee on one leg. The house features lowered cabinets, wide doorways, an open floor plan and a large roll in shower.
“We took out the bathtub in some of the plans, and they were able to make a very large shower that allows her to get her wheelchair in the shower, and it doesn’t have any ledges so she doesn’t have to worry about a hump she has to get over,” Fore said. “It doesn’t have a glass shower enclosure or a curtain, but it drains well so no water gets on the bathroom floor.”
Fore said her spouse sometimes requires oxygen, so the house also has a generator in case the power goes out.
For the new community in Norman, Reeves is looking to incorporate features like three-door openings, extra room in the bathrooms for wheelchair maneuverability, cabinets close to the ground and space under counters for an individual in a wheelchair.
“[Boeck] has had some great ideas and we were thankful to get to learn from him,” Reeves said.
As aging in place continues to grow in popularity, Boeck said he would like to see more developers try to incorporate visitability into their builds.
He said no developers are venturing into doing visitable “spec homes,” move-in ready starter homes that some local builders focus on, but hopes that will change in the future with the success of visitable custom homes.
