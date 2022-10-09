Summer Boismier said she paid rent for her apartment in September, but she didn’t live there.
Since Aug. 31, Boismier said she has received numerous threats and disparaging remarks accusing her of sharing pornography with English students at Norman High School.
She shared a QR code to Brooklyn Public Library’s Books Unbanned Project — which allows people ages 13-21 to get library cards to that system for free — and put butcher paper over her classroom bookshelves with the words “Books the state doesn’t want you to read.”
Boismier later said her actions were in defiance of an Oklahoma law that prohibits schools from teaching anything intended to make students uncomfortable on the basis of race or sex.
She quit after a parent complained that she was making political statements in the classroom.
She’s also repeatedly said she would do it again, arguing that learning is naturally uncomfortable.
One threat emailed directly to her had her address in the subject line, and called her a “despicable low life,” followed by vulgarities.
“You’re lucky you didn’t show porn to my kids. You know what I would do to you?” the email reads. “You seriously do not deserve to live amongst us. You show children porn. ... Prison is what you deserve. ...”
Between direct statements and comments on social media, Boismier said she’s received hundreds of threats since the incident soon after school started in August.
Another threat said the issue “could be solved with a ball of lead.”
The threats came after Oklahoma Education Secretary Ryan Walters on Aug. 31 called the state Department of Education to revoke Boismier’s teaching certificate. In his letter, Walters accused her of giving students access to pornographic material and having a liberal political agenda.
Walters, who is running for state superintendent, has consistently spoken against schools and school libraries holding books with sexually explicit passages or illustrations. He’s spoken against Stillwater and Tulsa public school districts for this reason as well.
State Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman — who represents part of the Norman Public Schools district — agreed with Walters, arguing Boismier gave students access to the book “Gender Queer” via the library website, although many public libraries, including Norman’s, carry it. The graphic novel depicts the author’s story of realizing they are nonbinary, including through sexual experiences. It contains one page illustrating oral sex.
Boismier never recommended “Gender Queer” to any student, nor did she have it in her classroom. Norman Public Schools also does not carry the book.
“A private citizen, someone who does not hold political office, someone who is not running for political office — people need to understand that there really is extraordinarily little recourse that someone in my situation has,” Boismier said.
Walters said he also gets threats “every day,” but added they’re unacceptable.
“That should not be a consequence of that behavior,” he said. “You don’t threaten people. You don’t put their home addresses out there.”
Book battles
In Oklahoma and in other parts of the United States, Boismier’s name has become synonymous with a cultural and political battle to remove books from libraries and classrooms throughout the country.
As of mid-September, the American Library Association reported 1,651 challenges or removals of books throughout the country this year — a number that’s already eclipsed the 2021 total, which was the highest since the association began keeping track more than 20 years ago. Norman Public Schools have said they have never removed any book.
But in the 2022 legislative session, Oklahoma lawmakers filed at least nine bills that would have restricted some types of books in the classroom, according to The Frontier.
Advocates for restricting access to books often don’t even bring up the themes of the books they want off the shelves — rather, they point to sexually explicit passages and argue it’s inappropriate for students to have access to them.
Standridge proposed a bill in 2022 that would have penalized schools that didn’t remove books with themes of sex, sexuality and gender. If passed, schools would have been fined $10,000 a day if they didn’t remove books parents complained about.
“(This) is probably what’s driving down the quality of education, because they’re spending so much time trying to ‘sexucate’ these kids and not educate these kids,” Standridge said at a February legislative panel discussion.
NPS spokesperson Wes Moody said all books in the district are rigorously vetted, and that students, parents and guardians may request alternative assignments if concerns arise.
On the other hand, those against removing books look at the overarching themes of the books targeted by state and local government officials. ALA reports books challenged or removed from schools and libraries throughout the U.S. in 2021 were mostly either by or about Black or LGBTQ+ people.
In Oklahoma, at least 22 of 51 books that were targeted by the state attorney general’s office for possible obscenity investigation, according to The Frontier, either featured themes of race, gender or sexuality, were authored by people of color or LGBTQ+ people, or both. This also applies to at least 18 of the 41 books that as of mid-September were either removed for certain age groups or taken out of circulation while under review in school districts throughout Oklahoma, according to data obtained by The Frontier and PEN America and analyzed by The Transcript.
Several titles in these lists did not feature these themes and weren’t authored by non-white or LGBTQ+ authors, but do have overarching themes of sexual trauma, poverty or other adverse experiences, The Transcript found. Some, like “Lord of the Flies,” are considered classics and taught widely in high schools throughout the country.
“Looking at the lists, you can see which authors that are being challenged over others, and it’s very clear that they are people of color, they are LGBTQ authors, they are books about gender and sexual identity, LGBTQ themes, narratives and points of view,” said Nick Higgins, chief librarian at Brooklyn Public Library.
Higgins called the argument that lawmakers and school districts are solely trying to get rid of books because of sexually explicit scenes “deflecting and disingenuous.”
Earlier efforts
Mark Greif, a Stanford English professor who specializes in 20th century American literature, said it’s common historically for legislators to want to keep people from reading books that contain ideas they don’t like, especially at times of social disunion. He noted the U.S. had a push to ban books during the Red Scare of the 1950s and during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.
When asked about the accusation that removing books targets authors of color and LGBTQ+ authors, or stories centered around these characters and narratives, Standridge said he believes “even you and your paper” — which has not printed a sexually explicit excerpt of one of the books in question at his request — would not agree with giving explicit material to children without parental consent.
But Greif simply said people shouldn’t “ban serious books.”
“Unless you think that sex or sexuality itself is pornographic — which I don’t think is right — I wouldn’t say the solution is to cut off the public library, or not to tell kids about its existence,” Greif said.
Walters and Standridge argue Boismier was distributing pornographic material, citing “Gender Queer,” but it is already one of two books named in a Virginia obscenity lawsuit that was dismissed in August. The judge dismissed the lawsuit on First Amendment grounds.
Walters released his statement about Boismier the day after the lawsuit was dismissed; that same day, Standridge said she should be prosecuted “to the full extent of the law.”
Distributing pornography to minors is a misdemeanor in Oklahoma, but Boismier said she never promoted that book, just the library.
NPS partnership
NPS Superintendent Nick Migliorino said the district partners with Pioneer Library System to provide students library cards, but unlike the Brooklyn Public Library, a parent or guardian has to sign for the student’s card, said associate director Caroline Dulworth.
Andrew Casey, an Oklahoma City lawyer who has prosecuted sex crimes in the state, said sharing a QR code for access to a library that contains Gender Queer is similar to sharing a link to an internet search engine.
“It’s not like she gave a QR code, and the first thing it goes to is pornography, and on top of that, it’s not like the first thing it goes to is ‘Books with pornographic images,’” Casey said.
Casey said any case like the one suggested against Boismier would be dismissed in Oklahoma.
When asked about Casey’s opinion, Standridge said laws weren’t meant to protect Boismier for sharing the QR code.
“At a minimum she should never be allowed to be near students, and if our laws need tweaked to protect children in the future from materials too vulgar for you to print in your paper, then they should be tweaked,” Standridge said in a prepared statement to The Transcript, arguing the newspaper “would probably fear prosecution” if it printed the passages and illustrations in question.
In reference to the QR code, Migliorino said he has “no issue” with additional resources that allow for expanded and diverse learning.
State officials aren’t the only ones who believe the school districts should get rid of certain books. At the Sept. 12 NPS board meeting, Norman City Councilor Rarchar Tortorello called the illustrations “soft porn,” and argued the district should “go back to the way it was 25 years ago, when we taught English, math, science, geography.”
But far more attendees at that meeting defended Boismier and spoke against removing books or censoring what teachers can say in the classroom.
Angel Stuart-Worth, a gay NPS parent, said her daughter deserves to have books in her school that represent her family structure. She also said she wants her daughter to be exposed to stories from people of color, which she argues would broaden her daughter’s perspective.
“Those touting we need to get back to basics are actually just saying they don’t want their children subjected to engaging in empathy,” Stuart-Worth said.
In his statement, Migliorino said threatening to remove teachers’ certificates is “counterproductive, divisive and ultimately not in the best interest of students.”
PEN America has not identified NPS as a district that has removed a book from a reading list, or taken a book out of circulation while under review.
State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, said the state and school districts have a process for students and parents to follow if they believe a book is inappropriate and should be removed. In July, Tulsa Public Schools removed copies of “Gender Queer” and “Flamer” after Walters publicly complained that they were on the shelves of their district’s libraries.
But Rosecrants — an NPS parent of a transgender child — said a book isn’t automatically pornographic just because it “has an inclusive theme.”
“We need to be sure and realize that our student population is diverse, and reading materials in school libraries should reflect that diversity,” he said.
HB 1775
Even if she didn’t commit a criminal offense, Boismier said the Oklahoma law she spoke against is a looming threat.
Passed in 2021, HB 1775 uses eight points to prohibit schools from what Walters has called “indoctrination.”
Included among the eight points is one that says people in present day aren’t responsible for actions of people in the past on the basis of race or sex, and that schools may not teach anything intended to make someone uncomfortable on the basis of race or sex.
The law was used in July to lower Tulsa Public Schools’ accreditation status to “Accredited With Warning” in connection with training materials that pointed out that Black students are suspended at a greater rate than white students, and cautioned that implicit bias persists in classrooms despite best efforts to correct it.
Mustang Public Schools was lowered to the same accreditation after a training exercise for a leadership class required students to share how they’ve either been discriminated against or participated in discrimination. After the accreditations were lowered, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt argued the process was straightforward: The school districts broke the law, and there should be consequences.
‘A walking violation’
Boismier alleged HB 1775 was top of mind when teachers returned to the classroom for orientation before classes began in August.
“It’s left (teachers) to try to make sense of, ‘How do I follow a law that’s essentially designed to make sure I don’t do my job?’” Boismier said.
According to some published reports, Boismier even called herself “a walking HB 1775 violation.”
A group of 14 Republican lawmakers — including the bill’s author, state Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore — called for the state Board of Education and the Education Department to investigate her for a possible infraction of the law. If an infraction was found, the state would begin the process of revoking her teaching certificate.
Migliorino argued Boismier never violated the law. As of Sept. 22, the state Board of Education had not entertained an HB 1775 complaint related to the district.
Supporters of HB 1775 argue the law isn’t meant to target the history of racial minorities or LGBTQ+ people — rather, it exists to safeguard other students from getting targeted and shamed. Walters said the law exists to “prevent a radical agenda of telling kids that they’re racist.”
After the NAACP called out Walters over his comments about Boismier in September, West argued the law “is clear that history can be taught in accordance with Oklahoma state education standards.” He reiterated this point when asked Thursday for his response to accusations that the bill has been used beyond its stated purpose.
But other Republicans in the Legislature who voted for the bill took issue with how the law was applied in the Mustang accreditation. State Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, and State Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang, said they were disappointed in the decision. Hill even said the situation has prompted him to look at filing legislation to strengthen due process for schools.
State Rep. Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City, the first openly nonbinary state representative in the country, said the outcomes of HB 1775 go beyond its supporters’ ostensible intentions. They said it creates a situation where educators are afraid to discuss potentially uncomfortable or contentious topics around race or sex “because folks are battling so many other battles.”
“It’s doing a bang-up job of gatekeeping access of knowledge, but specifically, communities that Oklahoma has by in large marginalized and disenfranchised, both historically and on purpose, which I think does the future of Oklahoma a disservice, and the present day Oklahoma a disservice, because when we don’t get to talk about our past, right, and understand how it happens, then we create a really great gateway to recreate it,” said Turner, who is Black.
“(It’s) an idea that facts themselves or history itself, if taught or if faced, makes people so uncomfortable that they’re better off in ignorance. I don’t think that’s good for anybody. I don’t think it reflects the truth of the United States on its good sides or the ugly parts of its history,” Greif said.
‘Fight back’
The future for books, HB 1775 and Boismier is currently unclear.
Standridge — who has said he intends to run for Senate President Pro Tem in the Oklahoma Legislature, according to NonDoc.com — didn’t answer when asked if he plans to introduce more legislation that would remove books from schools.
Walters said his perspective on Boismier’s actions hasn’t changed “at all.”
“If a teacher brags that they’re violating the law, then they should not be teaching kids in Oklahoma,” he said.
Along with Boismier, Democrats and a handful of Republicans, the Osage Nation Congress on Sept. 30 called on the legislature to fully repeal HB 1775. A spokesperson for the Osage Nation called the bill “a solution to an imaginary problem.”
Despite the pushback against HB 1775, West still stands by the law. He argues much of the backlash is from “a misconception” that the bill is trying to protect students’ feelings, when it actually aims to protect them from being told how to feel.
West said he still hopes the state Department of Education investigates Boismier for a HB 1775 violation, even though Migliorino argues she didn’t violate that law.
Turner said the language in the bill is “ambiguous and intended to scare people from doing things.”
“It goes against everything I stand for, and everything I think should be part of education, including inclusiveness,” Boismier said.
Boismier said she’d like to teach in Oklahoma again. But in the meantime, she said she has been working with “local allies” to create a nonprofit that gives financial support to teachers who choose “to fight back.”
While she doesn’t like that the school district addressed her actions, she understands why they did what they did. She said she’s “eternally grateful” that she’s not in their position.
In Norman, Pioneer Library System decided not to promote Banned Books Week in September. Dulworth said it was a conscious decision, given the state’s current political climate.
But Boismier said that along with the threat, she also has seen support. In the city’s downtown, the bookstore Green Feather Book Company began printing shirts with the Brooklyn Public Library QR code and the words “read banned books” on the front.
Store owner Heather Hall, an NPS parent, said she decided to give the T-shirts away to NPS students for free. Many audience members at the Sept. 12 school board meeting wore them, too.
Boismier said teachers, students, parents and guardians have “consistently shown up” since she quit NPS.
“Those are the people who this story is really about,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.