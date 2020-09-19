With the advent of social media, a new political battleground is emerging for voters, pundits, elected officials and candidates alike.
In an industry once dominated by paid advertising, political figures now have a free and direct line of contact to voters.
Candidates are using social media to do the same thing — just in a new way, said Tyler Johnson, University of Oklahoma department of political science associate professor and director of graduate studies.
“In some ways, it's using new tools to do the same old things,” Johnson said. “The goals haven't changed: talk to voters, get your information in front of them, steer them to the polling place. Social media allows candidates and campaigns to do that on a much larger scale. It's also proven to be a useful tool to allow activists to have access to do that on behalf of a candidate without having to show up somewhere in person (which is useful in general but even more so in the midst of a global pandemic).”
Although President Donald Trump did not make social media the political battleground it is now, he showed the impact using social media could have, Johnson said.
“I think he's shown the power of using social media to shape the media's agenda, and it's forced opponents to scramble to try to match that,” Johnson said. “His combination of personality and the power of the presidency makes it next to impossible to command attention at his level. Very little of what Vice President Biden says on Facebook or Twitter gets any mainstream media coverage, even if it gets plenty of shares, likes, and retweets.”
Candidates in Norman running for state offices feel that social media was a necessary tool even before the pandemic.
“I’ve been running in multiple elections dating back to 2015, and I’ve used social media in all of them,” state Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, said.
Rosecrants, the District 46 incumbent, said that he wants his social media to be an extension of him.
“I made a promise to myself that everything I post will be me writing the post,” he said. “ ... It’s a great way to get my point of view on whatever issue out there and also — with Facebook especially — you can get some nuance and explain things.”
Rosecrants said that whatever he shares must be credible and reliable
“It’s really important to make sure that you’re truthful and you don’t use fake news,” he said. “You have to check your sites.”
Former Norman City Councilwoman and current state Senate candidate Alex Scott, D-Norman, said the pandemic makes her rely on social media more this election than in the past.
“In the past, campaigns have been a very grassroots, outdoor fundraising focus and all about voter contact by trying to get in front of as many voters as possible,” said Scott, a Senate District 15 candidate. “Now the only safe way you can do that during the pandemic is through social media or ads.”
Even though she already was adept at using social media, Scott said she had to determine different ways to utilize it for her campaign.
“A huge learning curve, however, is using different platforms,” Scott said. “[I did] an ‘Ask Me Anything’ on Reddit, so that’s a new thing that I’m learning about are these different platforms outside of just Facebook and Twitter.”
Social media also gives candidates a chance to share information regarding their beliefs.
“I want to be sure I’m not just spending a bunch of time on social media just scrolling — which I already do — but also being productive and sharing credible information,” she said. “I’m trying to reach people and share information. I think right now you definitely have to have a social media presence and persona to get people’s attention, which is necessary when it comes to elections.”
State House District 46 candidate Nancy Sangirardi, R-Norman, utilizes social media to help promote her candidacy, she said.
“I’m not originally from Norman, so having a Facebook and a website has really helped get my name out there,” she said. “I have posted three different videos over things I’m passionate about and they received great feedback.”
Sangirardi said the pandemic has not changed her campaigning style at all. She still knocks on doors and has received great reactions from all her constituents when she does.
“The main reason I have an online presence is to combat any negative rumors about me,” she said. “It’s so I can immediately combat them and not have to worry about them spreading for too long, and so far we haven’t had to deal with that at all.”
