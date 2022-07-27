The monarch butterfly is now considered endangered following a significant decrease in population over the last decade, but Norman residents can provide assistance during their fall migration to Mexico.
Last week, the International Union for Conservation of Nature listed monarch butterflies as endangered due to steep population declines, with an estimated loss of up to 72% in the last 10 years.
Now a part of the organization’s “red list,” Monarchs are categorized as two steps from extinction, according to the Associated Press.
Oklahoma is centrally located along the monarch butterfly migration path, where each spring butterflies make the multi-generational journey from Mexico through the central U.S. to the northern portion of the country and Canada. In the fall, the journey back to Mexico brings Monarch populations through Oklahoma in September and October.
The Sooner state is part of a 2016 memorandum that includes Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Minnesoata, designating over 1,500 miles of Interstate 35 as Monarch Highway.
Norman is home to multiple sanctuary spots, including the east and central Norman libraries and 10 acres of wildflowers and native grasses on the west side of Interstate 35 and Highway 9. But local veterinarian Joe Carter, who spearheaded donations for $5,000 in seed planted along the path, said there are steps Normanites can take to make their yards a safe stop along their journey south this fall.
Carter emphasized avoiding spraying pesticides and herbicides on flowers during the migration period from September through October and not mowing milkweed or wildflowers that provide nectar and suitable locations for eggs.
Pollinator conservation efforts serve multiple purposes, Carter said.
“The first reason we want to preserve pollinators and butterflies specifically is that wildflower plots are beautiful, they increase our quality of life,” Carter said. “The second thing is, if we can take spaces, whether it’s public or someone’s yard, where it’s converted from, say Bermuda grass to pollinator wildflowers, you’re creating more habitat for these creatures which pollinate your tomato plants and your fruit trees.”
Additionally, Carter said pollinators are needed to produce food around the world, and Monarchs are a critical part of that.
Monarch females generally lay eggs on milkweed plants on the bottom of leaves near the top of the plant, according to the University of California’s Agriculture and Natural Resources division.
“Try and increase milkweed plants, don’t spray them or any kinds of plants that would help pollinators in the spring or fall during the migration,” Carter said.
Other types of plants and flowers that can help monarchs are button bushes, seven-son flower shrubs, Golden Currant and Sunflowers.
“Those are some things you can do on a personal level,” Carter said.
While it’s difficult to watch monarchs teeter on the edge of extinction, there is still hope, IUCN butterfly and moth specialist Anna Walker said.
“From planting native milkweed and reducing pesticide use to supporting the protection of overwintering sites and contributing to community science, we all have a role to play in making sure this iconic insect makes a full recovery,” Walker said in a release from the union last week.