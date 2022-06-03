Mass shootings at the Saint Francis Hospital on Wednesday in Tulsa, a Memorial Day festival in Taft, an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and a supermarket in Buffalo, New York have reignited the gun control debate.
Oklahoma House Democrats introduced a series of gun safety measures at a Thursday press conference, including proposals to repeal the state’s permitless carry law, strike down an anti-red flag law and implement a waiting period for firearms purchases. Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said the caucus has asked to amend the upcoming special session, which begins June 13, to include gun legislation.
“The time has finally come to rethink the way in which we’re writing gun laws in this country,” Nichols said. “Everyone is coming to the realization that this is not about partisanship. This is simply about safety.”
Republican Legislative leaders did not immediately respond to the Democrats’ request to consider firearms regulations. Don Spencer, president of the influential Oklahoma Second Amendment Association who often helps Republican lawmakers craft gun legislation, wrote in a Facebook post that the measures are unlikely to succeed.
Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled legislature has in fact expanded access to firearms over the past decade.
Year 2012
Senate Bill 1733: Authorizes individuals with a valid handgun license to open carry in many public places.
Year 2013
House Bill 1622: Allows a person with an Oklahoma handgun permit to carry a firearm onto a private elementary or secondary school property if a policy has been adopted by the private school.
Year 2014
Senate Bill 1845: Creates a mechanism to allow a person who has been involuntarily committed or adjudicated to petition the court to remove the disability which prevents the ability of the person to obtain a firearm.
Year 2015
House Bill 2014: Allows school districts to designate trained staff members to carry guns on school property.
Year 2017
Senate Bill 397: Authorizes individuals to carry firearms on public buses.
Year 2018
House Bill 2527: Allows county sheriffs to authorize employees who possess a valid handgun license to carry a concealed handgun in the course of their business. They may not carry the handgun into a courtroom, sheriff’s office, adult or juvenile jail.
Year 2018
House Bill 2632: Expands Oklahoma’s stand your ground law to include churches and other places of worship.
Year 2019
House Bill 2597: Allows Oklahomans age 21 or older, and active duty military and veterans age 18 or over, to carry a firearm in public without a license. The weapon must be holstered or slung if it is not concealed.
Year 2019
House Bill 2010: Authorizes concealed carry of handguns in parks and zoos.
Year 2020
Senate Bill 1081: Forbids cities and counties from enacting red flag laws, which allow family, household members or police to petition courts to confiscate firearms from individuals deemed at risk of harming themselves or others.
Year 2021
Senate Bill 931: Provides that any federal, state, county or municipal act, law, executive order, administrative order, court order, rule, policy or regulation ordering the buyback, confiscation or surrender of firearms, firearm accessories or ammunition from law-abiding citizens of this state shall be considered an infringement on the rights of citizens to keep and bear arms.
The most prominent example is House Bill 2597, commonly known as Oklahoma’s permitless carry law, which took effect in November 2019. It allows Oklahoma residents age 21 or older to carry a firearm in public without obtaining a license. Former Gov. Mary Fallin vetoed a similar measure in 2018, citing safety concerns for law enforcement.
Senate Bill 1081, authored by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, and signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt in 2020, forbids cities and counties from enacting red flag laws. The gun-control measure, adopted by 19 states nationwide, allows the public or police to petition a court to temporarily seize a person’s firearms if deemed a risk to themselves or others.
As lawmakers moved to loosen gun regulations, Oklahoma’s firearms mortality rate increased 31.8% between 2014 and 2020, according to data from the National Center for Health Statistics. Gun deaths from homicides, suicides and accidental discharges are included in the firearms mortality rate.
At 20.7 deaths per 100,000 residents, Oklahoma ranked 12th nationally in firearms mortality rate in 2020. The federal data shows gun deaths have increased nationwide over the past eight years.
State and federal law bar any person convicted of a felony from purchasing or possessing a gun. Those deemed mentally incompetent or whose mental competency is being challenged in court are also prohibited from acquiring a firearm.
Oklahoma does not impose waiting periods for firearms purchases. The gunman who shot and killed four people at the Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa on Wednesday afternoon purchased an AR-15 rifle one hour before carrying out the attack, police said Thursday.