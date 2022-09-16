The Nov. 8 general election is fast approaching.
Oklahoma Watch has assembled a voting guide to help you navigate upcoming deadlines and prepare to cast a ballot:
Where can I f
ind my polling place?
You can verify your registration status, check your polling place’s address and request a party affiliation change on the OK Voter Portal website (oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.html). Due to redistricting, your polling location may have changed.
What is the deadline to apply?
The deadline is Oct. 14, three and a half weeks before the Nov. 8 general election. Oklahoma is not among the 21 states that offer same-day voter registration on election day. Applications must be printed, signed and delivered to your county election board office, or apply in person.
I have a criminal record. Can I vote?
If you have a felony conviction, you must complete your full, court-mandated sentence to regain your voting rights. For example, if you were sentenced to five years in prison and released from custody after two years, you must wait five years before applying.
I turn 18 soon. Can I register before my birthday?
You can preregister if you’re at least 17 years and 6 months old, but you’ll only be able to vote if you turn 18 before Nov. 8.
When does early voting begin?
Early voting runs from Nov. 2-5, as follows:
• Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Nov. 3: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Nov. 4: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Nov. 5: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
