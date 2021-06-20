A Texas-based quick-serve iced tea drive-thru boasting 25 flavors is headed to Norman.
Demolition of the current structure at Robinson Street and Porter Avenue is making way for HTeaO’s newest location, with a tentative opening planned for November or December 2021.
After opening a location in south Oklahoma City in December 2020, Mackenzie Jewell and her husband Coty decided to open a franchise in Norman, where they have lived for six years.
The 2,400-square-foot store will feature a drive-thru where customers can purchase tea, Clif Bars, chips, ice or a case of reverse osmosis water, a distinctive part of HTeaO’s tea brewing process.
The tea leaf blend is a proprietary blend developed over a nine-year period from 2009 to 2018, when the business was known as Texas Tea, Jewell said. The flavored teas are infused through natural ingredients, without additives like artificial flavors and syrups.
“I feel like in this day and age, we know more about chemicals and different things that are in our drinks and we want to stay with something that’s safer and healthier, so we offer a healthy product that people can still have fun with,” Jewell said.
Jewell said the combination of double reverse osmosis water, natural flavor infusion and pure cane sugar result in a product of noticeably higher quality than store-bought tea.
She said the regular sweet tea is the shop’s most popular choice, but Georgia peach is often a customer favorite, and pink lemonade is among the best sellers.
“I think that’s a flavor people are comfortable with, but we also have sweet and unsweet coconut, wild raspberry, sweet almond green and [other less conventional flavors],” Jewell said.
According to the company website, other available flavors include Ryan Palmer — a combination of tea and lemonade — sweet turbo citrus and mint tea.
She said HTeaO has been considered a ‘tea playground,’ because of the options for mix-ins like fresh strawberries or blueberries at the fruit bar.
“The options really open up your imagination to having fun and having a healthy product,” Jewell said.
While many businesses open up shop and operate with little to no community engagement, Jewell said HTeaO has a culture that values involvement in the communities they do business with.
“We really take pride in giving a good quality product, and then also supporting the local businesses in the community,” Jewell said.
