During a recent Art Walk night on Main Street in downtown Norman, Huey Robinson was ready for passersby to see and purchase his art.
The graphic designer, visual artist and hip hop vocalist’s Instagram account notes that he’s “Not your everyday hero.”
Robinson’s work for sale included pictures of brightly colored and extravagantly rendered flowers, ancient Egyptian imagery with modern flourishes and Japanese manga comic-inspired characters virtually leaping off the page.
He’s a soft spoken man, but his art and music both signal an intent that can’t be stopped from “fulfilling his purpose and making a huge impact.”
That last quote is from a website featuring samples of his creative drive posted at Robinson’s “Yahura Solarbeing” Facebook page.
Robinson explained how his background brought him to where he is now and where he’s headed in future endeavors.
“I was born and raised in Oklahoma,” Robinson said. “I grew up on the east side of Oklahoma City, not far from the state Capitol. My influences were my cousins, because I come from a really big family.”
Robinson is fortunate to have grown up with friends he went to school with and has known his entire life.
One of those is rapper Sherman “Worm” Johnson Jr., who’s a vibrant presence on the metro hip hop scene and has performed frequently at Norman Music Festival. They were school chums.
“We all went to school together and our parents are the same age,” Robinson said. “We’re all still connected and know each other. Hip hop music has been the big thing going in our culture and is the most impactful thing. It’s always something I’ve been into.”
In a hip hop music video collaboration with TKelly titled “I Can’t Stop,” Robinson intones that limiting his potential isn’t an option.
The pair stroll through east neighborhoods with vibrant wall murals, including one by Jaiye Farrell.
“My dad makes music and the beats for my music,” Robinson said. “My mom writes poetry. Art runs in the family on both sides. My mom and dad can both draw.
“This was all very fascinating for me from a young age and something I took seriously.”
Robinson described his visual art that can be found on posters and promotional flyers, as well as traditional wall hangings.
“I use electrifying colors a lot,” he said. “I’m at the very beginning of my career and trying to be patient, seeing what impresses people.”
From age 4, Robinson began drawing cartoons. He’s a graduate of the Northeast Academy for Health Sciences and Engineering in Oklahoma City.
“I had a good art teacher in high school,” he said. “Quiquia Calhoun helped me get out of my comfort zone and helped me understand the importance and value of what she was teaching.
“I draw a lot of animals because I know people appreciate those things ,,. My inspiration comes from the likings of others.”
In addition to being an educator, Calhoun also is CEO of and principal fashion designer at Quiquia Calhoun Couture in Oklahoma City.
She convinced Robinson to create his own designs and imagery.
“I like what I’m making now,” Robinson said. “I like the fact that I can be creative and have fun. It’s a way of bringing life to everything in many forms. Economic considerations are the only things in my way.”
Robinson has had a good experience selling his art during Norman’s Art Walk. He has been a presence for over a year and intends to continue.
Typically, he sets up his table right outside Oscillator Press, 315 E. Main St., with encouragement from proprietors Eric Piper and Jenna Bryan.
“People at Art Walk are enthusiastic and good spirited,” he said. “I’ll get the occasional snarky comment, but that’s not common.”
Reflective of the street murals that figure prominently in Robinson’s aforementioned rap music video, he’s keen on exploring that medium further.
“I want to do more multi-dimensional murals,” he said, “so that you’re not looking at one whole picture but a lot of different pictures at once. I want to make it hard to replicate. ... Even though it’s a drawing I want it to feel like it’s alive. I’m working on negative space and perspective drawings.
“Taking the design program at University of Central Oklahoma helped me improve as an artist.”
Robinson had a recent internship at Artspace at Untitled in Oklahoma City. It was a welcoming atmosphere for him.
“I had my first art market there, and it started my career,” he said. “They cared about me there and introduced me to a lot of people. They made a commercial with me in it that’s posted to their Instagram account.”
