Hundreds of volunteers have logged thousands of hours to make Christmas possible for 762 foster children who are from, or living in Cleveland County.
On Tuesday morning, about 50 of those volunteers unloaded eight Bob Usry Plumbing trucks filled with toys at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, where they were sorted by number into rows that aligned with the names of each child receiving the gifts.
Fostering Futures, which is in its 33rd year, has acquired presents for each of the children that it serves.
“This is about making foster children’s wishes come true," said Chris Fourcade, Fostering Futures service delivery chair. "We started in October and we send out lists to all the kids in custody. They filled them out and wrote their letters to Santa and sent them to us."
After having received the Santa wishlists, Fourcade connected with the organization’s network of volunteers who shopped on behalf of each child.
Foster parents have until Wednesday to pick up the presents, he said. Gifts are picked up unwrapped so that foster families can present them to the children they serve in a way that best serves them.
“All of them, all 762 presents have been checked in, but we are going to open them back up and check them again, just like Santa –- we check everything twice. Then, the foster parents come and pick them up,” Fourcade said
Fostering Futures founder Sue Durrett said the gifts are meant to be of high quality, so that children would know that they are being thought of.
“Our goal is for these to be Christmas morning presents, not just gifts that you’d associate with a charity, but Christmas morning presents," she said. "That lets them know they have been heard, so that one little wish can come true for them this year."
Popular gifts included bicycles, Air Jordan basketball shoes, Hot Wheels sets, TVs and scooters.
For kids ages under age 4, volunteers spent $100; for ages 5-10, $125, and 11 and up, $150.
“We get a lot of lists from the children, so they can get at least one thing they want," Durrett said. "We had a lot of requests for Air Jordans this year, which are very expensive."
She said that most of the foster children have experienced a trauma this year.
“All of the children that we service have been in child abuse and neglect cases. Many of them have been removed from their homes. Some of them are with relatives. Some of them are with traditional foster care. A lot of them are in group homes, and some are in psychiatric units. Some of them are dealing with past trauma and neglect,” Durrett said.
The number one wish on most of the children's lists will not be granted, which is to return home.
"Most of them, if you ask them, they'd say, 'I’d like to go home for Christmas,' which is not possible at this time," Durrett said.
She said that the organization also works with families that are transitioning from foster care back to their homes, but need some support.
“I’ve worked for child welfare for 30 years. I’ve seen the impact that this program can give,” she said. “It’s not just about Christmas. It is to let them know that they are loved.”
Lori Runge has worked at Fostering Futures for 15 years, and every year, she looks forward to the secret Santa event.
“It’s sad that this is needed, but it’s special that people come together for the foster kids. It makes your heart feel better,” she said.
