Hurts Donut Company in Norman will reopen later this month following an extensive remodel with new ownership and menu offerings, but the same specialty favorites.
The previous owners, Jess Maulsby and his wife Sara, shut the doors of Hurts Donut at 746 Asp Ave. July 31, 2021. The couple already operated an Oklahoma City location, and took over the Norman store in late 2019 just months before COVID-19 hit the state.
Tim Clegg, University of Oklahoma alumnus and CEO of Hurts Donut Co., said COVID-19 and splitting time between locations played a role in their decision to get out of their franchise agreement in Norman.
Nearly nine months later, the brand that boasts 70 varieties of oversized specialty donuts is back beginning April 21, franchised by Chris Schepers, who also runs the Tulsa location.
Schepers is counting down the days until the re-opening date and has staffed the shop in recent weeks.
“We’re making sure that all our permits are good to go and then start the process of getting all the products in and ready to go,” Schepers said.
When patrons arrive, they will notice an updated and vibrant aesthetic. The entire exterior has been painted white with rainbow sprinkles all over the building and the floor is neon pink. They’ve also updated the sign.
Clegg said with a new franchisee, it seemed like an opportune time to give the shop a new look. He said rather than paint the walls, they vinyl wrapped them with new artwork and branding.
“It’s all very pop art — it’s very bright,” Clegg said.
The lobby will also have multiple swings in the lobby for patrons to sit on while they eat.
“It will definitely be a fun place for the community to hang out,” Clegg said.
The shop now also features a full-service espresso bar, which includes iced and hot lattes, cold brews, coffees and frozen beverages. Clegg said the food-grade glitter-infused cold brew is a unique and photogenic option.
Schepers said the kitchen is furnished with brand new equipment, including themed mixers.
Schepers will reopen the shop just in time for the Sooners’ football spring game April 23. He said students should look out for staff walking around campus handing out promotion coupons.
Once Hurts Donut Co. reopens April 21, the shop will operate “25 hours a day and eight days a week,” Clegg said.
Clegg said Norman holds a special place in his heart.
“It was our second location as a company, and as an OU alumnus, It’s certainly one that I tend to visit often,” Clegg said. “We’re looking forward to the store and looking forward to coming back to Norman.”