It’s well known that Highway 9 is deadly, but local leadership debates whether any new solutions exist.
The highway, which runs east to west in the south of Norman, has had 17 fatal wrecks in Norman city limits since the beginning of 2012. It’s been labeled a deadly highway in past media reports.
The most severe wrecks on Highway 9 are “almost exclusively” east of Highway 77, according to Bill Wilkinson, Division 3 construction engineer with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Most of this stretch of Highway 9 is in Ward 5 of the city — mostly rural, with higher speed limits and less traffic congestion.
ODOT data show the leading causes of fatal wrecks on this highway are driving while impaired or driving left of center. The latter is a result of distracted driving, Wilkinson said.
Approximately 86% of all wrecks on the highway were on dry road, data show.
Wilkinson said high speed and visibility to pull out onto the highway are also contributing factors in the fatal wrecks. Approximately 24% of all wrecks east of Highway 77 involved turning movements, according to ODOT data.
Over the past 10 years, ODOT has met with the city once to share information and collect input on reconstruction. The 2014 meeting resulted in what’s now the reconstruction of Highway 9 from 72nd Avenue SE to 108th Avenue SE.
ODOT in this project is adding a center turn lane and rumble strips to the highway. Wilkinson said the rumble strip will specifically address distracted driving.
Beyond driving habits, ODOT Public Information Officer Cody Boyd argued eastern Norman is “part of the metro area that’s growing.” He said the development has led to urban traffic patterns that have outpaced patterns typically seen on a two-lane rural highway like Highway 9.
“There is rush hour, and you’re going, ‘Where the hell are all of these people coming from?’” said Al Johansson, who lives with his wife Lavelle in a residential development east of 84th Avenue SE, just off the highway.
However, the leading causes of the fatal wrecks has led Rarchar Tortorello to emphasize personal responsibility when behind the wheel. The Ward 5 councilor also argued the prevalence of local medical marijuana facilities could contribute to the number of fatal wrecks involving an impaired driver.
Boyd could not be reached by phone Friday to confirm whether marijuana impairment contributed to the wrecks.
“There are already laws on the books that you can’t drive drunk, you can’t drive stoned. OK, so what else can we do as leaders of Norman or legislators at the law, when we already have laws on the books, you know? You can’t drive drunk and you shouldn’t drive stoned. What else can the city do?” he said.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean Tortorello is opposed to broader measures to lower fatalities on Highway 9; he specifically argued staffing traffic enforcement at the Norman Police Department, education on good driving habits on high-traffic days and possibly placing signs urging caution could help.
Policing the problem
Norman police this year plan to roll out a community and staff services bureau, which is intended to partially focus on community engagement. NPD Capt. Stacey Clement said the traffic unit in the bureau would have “a big educational piece and a big social media presence.”
While Clement in December talked about discussing aspects of policing, like traffic stops, with residents, NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen said education plays “a critical role in traffic safety.”
“In order to improve the safety of our community, our agency focuses enforcement in areas across the city including State Highway 9. We ask the community to not take vehicular safety for granted. No matter the location, buckling up, driving sober, slowing down and staying alert are critical for every driver to help ensure the safety of everyone on our roadways,” Jensen said in an emailed statement to The Transcript.
“When [Clement] gets the manpower for [the bureau] and it finally stands up and is deployed, I’ll have more information to share,” Tortorello said, adding that he’s “100% behind” her program.
NPD officials have said the remaining officers in the department’s traffic unit, which at full strength would have four officers, have been moved to patrol since the city in 2020 reallocated $865,321 set aside for them to other areas. Jensen in September said the unit, comprised of two motorcycle officers and two officers in cruisers, focused on parts of town with a high number of wrecks and addressing behavior like distracted driving and speeding.
Tortorello on Thursday argued the lack of staffing in this area contributes to the wrecks on Highway 9.
Jensen in the email said NPD focuses its current resources on influencing safe driving behaviors by working with local and state partners.
Notifying drivers
When asked if he would work with the city or state to address the issue, Tortorello said notifying drivers could be a solution to lower fatal wrecks on Highway 9.
Lavelle Johansson said Highway 9 gets especially busy on game days at the University of Oklahoma. Tortorello said the city could issue public service announcements to emphasize responsible driving on these days.
Pointing to another Oklahoma college town, Tortorello said there are signs on the commute to Stillwater that remind drivers to pay attention and that the road could be dangerous under certain conditions.
Tortorello said he’s heard these signs work on that stretch of highway. He also said he “could probably look into it and champion this.”
“If we can do the simplest things to save a life, then I think we should,” he said.