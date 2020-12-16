OU Health administered its first five COVID-19 vaccinations to its healthcare workers at the same time Wednesday, becoming one of the latest hospital systems in the state to begin distributing the vaccine.
The simultaneous vaccination of the five health care workers represented all the healthcare workers at OU Health working together to combat the turmoil of COVID-19, a press release said.
After receiving his vaccine, Brian Warkentine, a registered nurse in the ICU, broke down into tears.
“People don’t know what this is like,” Warkentine said. “I can’t even describe it, I don’t even have the words for this. It’s a privilege to [receive the vaccine]. I just want to see an end to this pandemic, it’s exhausting … I’ve seen so much death in the last nine months and watching people suffocate to death and nobody can be there for them, I just don’t have the words to describe it.”
In addition to Warkentine, the four others vaccinated Wednesday were Linda Kendall, Andrew Wilburn, Dr. Brent Brown and Anngela Whittington.
Whittington is a registered respiratory therapist, and said her emotions were high after she received the vaccine.
“Because of everything I’ve seen, I’m just happy to be a part of hopefully eradicating something that’s been so devastating to all of our patients — I’m happy to be here,” she said. “It’s been a tough few months — we’ve seen a lot of devastation and a lot of sadness. A lot of family members are losing family members, and as I think about it I don’t know the stories of each of these patients, but I do know they’re someone’s mother, someone’s daughter, someone’s aunt and someone’s relative, and it’s just been sad.”
Brown, the director of the medical ICU at OU Health, said he was honored to be one of the first recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine at OU Medical Center. Brown said he does not believe anyone who was not in the armed forces has “experienced this much death at one time.”
“It was a great day to see what we hope is the beginning of the end of this terrible tragedy that’s involved the whole world,” Brown said. “We as healthcare workers have never experienced anything like this. I think unless you had been involved in the armed forces and been in the Middle East during some of the wars, the rest of us have never encountered anything like this.”
As of Wednesday, there are 303,773 COVID-related deaths across the nation and 2,182 deaths within Oklahoma, 42 of which were reported on Wednesday.
“I’ve been doing critical care for a long time — over 25 years — and we’ve had more people die [under our team’s care] than we’ve ever seen,” Brown said. “The nurses and the respiratory therapists really have it the hardest, because they’re at the bedsides and every day they have patients they’re taking care of that are dying. It’s been extremely difficult on all our healthcare teams.”
Wednesday’s vaccine recipients urged other Oklahomans not to be afraid, and to get the vaccine when it is widely available.
“Please get the vaccine,” Warkentine said. “It’s safe, it’s been shown to be safe and we want this over. We want life to return to back like it was.”
