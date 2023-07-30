Iconic eatery closes, The Service Station says goodbye

Owners of a decades-long popular restaurant and bar closed their doors for the last time Saturday, bringing an end to generations of a familiar place to relive old memories and build new ones.
The Service Station, 502 S. Webster Ave, has served up American cuisine since 1978. It was themed after the building’s original use as a service station.
Kenton Johnson, co-owner, and wife Betty purchased the restaurant in 2001 and decided to retire from the business. They hope to sell it to a new owner who will operate it as a restaurant, Kenton said.
“I wouldn’t hate for it to be turned into an office or something, but I would hate for it to be bulldozed,” he said.
Johnson described the Station as a business that has been a second home to his family and an extended family with staff and customers.
The Johnsons have attended several weddings and celebrated the births of countless children over the years, Kenton said.
He joked that he’d told prospective parents they could name one after him.
“They could have a Kenton or a Kentonia,” he said and laughed. “Nobody’s done that yet.”
The Station often became a place where lasting friendships blossomed, especially among staff.
“They all started when they were freshmen or sophomores and they didn’t know each other,” Johnson said. “I’ve had a bunch of young ones, work together three or four years and they stay friends forever.”
A former kitchen manager who worked for the Johnsons for 10 years and moved out of state agreed to to help them close down for the last time.
“She moved to Chicago a couple of years ago, but she’s come back these last two days to do a cameo, to be part of closing down,” he said.
Some customers were closer to the Johnsons than others. The late attorney, Joe Barr, once had a table at the Station with a plaque that read, “The Joe Barr Table: “What a beautiful day,” his son Jonathan recalled.
Seated at his father’s former table with his father-in-law Ronny Strode on Friday night, the two sipped on beverages and savored memories as they celebrated the birth of a new Barr, Jonathan’s second daughter born Thursday.
“I’ve celebrated everything from the death of my dad to the birth of my first daughter,” Barr said. “We had my dad’s celebration of life here after the funeral.”
The plaque captured a saying his dad was known for. Despite a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, he never failed to rise every morning and declare each day was beautiful, he recalled.
“We’d come here after chemo treatments and people would always say they loved him,” Jonathan said. “It would brighten up his spirits, even as bad as he felt.”
During the last few weeks, word of its closing spread and filled with patrons who wanted to have a meal in their old favorite burger joint one last time, Johnson said.
Ray and Lezley Gentry, of Oklahoma City, were among the crowd Friday night.
“What you see in here was here, 20 or 30 years ago,” Ray said, as he took a long look around the place.
Wife Lezley said the service was more than excellent, but personable.
“I love Sydney, one of the waitstaff here. She’s always laughing and she is so good to us,” she said. “I love the pub atmosphere. It makes me think of my past travels to UK. I get that feeling of being out of the country.”
Ray recalled the days when the building was “an operating gas station” and there were brothers who converted it to a restaurant.
According to the Station’s website, it opened Bedlam weekend on Nov. 18, 1978 by Phil and Jerry Crewson. The pair owned Crosby’s across the street but had been storing antiques in the old Conoco gas station.
Joe Crabtree and partners, the Johnsons, purchased it in 2001. Crabtree retired in 2019.
Johnson said in the past several months the labor shortage played a role in the decision to retire.
“In this last year, everybody asked me ‘where’s the workforce?’” he said. “I don’t know.”
The bittersweet arrival of retirement wasn’t lost on Johnson as he thought about what words of farewell he would say to his customers.
“We have enjoyed them as much as they’ve enjoyed us.”