Ideal Homes & Neighborhoods has promoted Greg Rex from director of construction to vice president of construction and a member of the management team.
Rex has worked for the company for more than 20 years, succeeding Lance Friddle, who is working with Ideal leadership to establish a new enterprise.
“[Rex] has an incredible talent for leading others and will bring innovative new opportunities to our company’s growth,” said Steve Shoemaker, president of Ideal Homes & Neighborhoods.
As the industry continues to shift, Shoemaker said Rex has his pulse on new technology and ideas that will offer the best homes on the market for an affordable price.
“Rex is uniquely positioned to make a huge impact on not only the quality of construction we offer but also to help develop the next generation of builders within our state,” said Lance Friddle, vice president of construction at Ideal Homes.
Rex has a degree in construction management from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He started with Ideal as a builder for 18 years before being promoted to one of three construction director positions.
“Ideal Homes & Neighborhoods empowers employees to become leaders and grow according to their particular skills, talents and strengths. This company is known for fostering a leadership culture of personal growth while supporting and developing those around you,” Rex said.
According to a release, Rex is a life-long learner who enjoys working with young people on their professional growth.
He developed a building internship program for construction students at the University of Oklahoma and other colleges and universities.
The program is in its third year and offers interns the opportunity to grow and assist in managing job sites, scheduling, working with trades and problem solving.
Rex and his wife, Dana, met at BYU, and they have five children ages 11 to 22. Rex is active in his church and enjoys working with youth.