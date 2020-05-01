The Moore Police Department released the names of the two roommates who died in an apparent murder-suicide on Wednesday evening.
Austin Mansfield, 27, is the suspect who police say shot and killed his roommate Trey Mitcheltree, 26, and then turned the gun on himself at their home near SW 34th Street in the 4200 block of Notting Hill Drive on Wednesday evening.
According to MPD public information officer Jeremy Lewis, police received a 911 call from Mitcheltree's parents around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, who told police that their son had been shot by Mansfield. MPD dispatched officers to the home and heard multiple gunshots coming from inside the home quickly after they arrived, Lewis said.
As officers made their way into the house, they found both roommates dead in a bedroom, Lewis said.
Lewis said investigators believe an argument ensued between Mansfield and Mitcheltree in the living room, and Mansfield eventually shot Mitcheltree three times in the chest. Neighbors heard arguing and gunshots coming from the house before police arrived, Lewis said.
Lewis said Mitcheltree survived the initial wounds and somehow made his way into a closet in the back of the house. At some point, Mansfield shot Mitcheltree one more time, which killed him.
The motive of the shooting is currently not known, Lewis said, and officials are currently performing forensic tests on the roommates' cell phones for more information. Lewis said MPD's initial investigation found that the roommates were friends who both attended Moore High School.
“It appears that Austin got really mad at Trey, but we're not sure why at this time,” Lewis said. “We do know they had been friends since high school, and there was no reason to believe something like this would happen.”
Mansfield had no prior criminal history, according to Oklahoma State Courts Network.
