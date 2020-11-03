Incumbent candidate Darry Stacy soundly won reelection to the District 2 Cleveland County commissioner seat Tuesday.
Stacy, who has served in the district two seat since January 2013, captured 63.16% of the votes (26,416 votes) to Democrat opponent Michael Thomas’ 36.84% of the vote (15,410 votes). District 2 includes a major portion of Norman and part of Moore.
Stacy said he’s looking forward to continuing work on the projects he’s pursued during his time as commissioner, including improvements to the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, a parking garage near the Cleveland County Courthouse and a wellness facility that’s being built in central Norman.
The commissioner-elect said he’s grateful for the confidence voters showed in him Tuesday.
"I'm overwhelmed with the support that I got from volunteers to help with the campaign, and it's exciting to have the confidence and the support of the public,” Stacy said Tuesday night. “...I'm excited to see how we grow and what we do in Cleveland County in the next four years."
Thomas said that while he hoped for a different result, he was grateful for the turnout his campaign saw this year.
"I'm kind of pleased that we came out as good as we did on it,” Thomas said. "We're political newbies — we ran this thing on a shoestring and we had some really good people supporting us. And I just, I can't hardly thank those folks enough."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.