IMMY Labs in Norman now offers COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11.
The facility is administering the vaccine to children by appointment through its drive-thru process. Vaccines are free and do not require insurance, according to a Wednesday release.
The announcement reported that it expects to receive more than 130,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for this age group by Friday. The Food and Drug Administration in October authorized the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5 to 11.
"The COVID-19 vaccine is a safe option for both children and adults," Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gitanjali Pai said in a Thursday news release from the Oklahoma Department of Health. "We understand that as a parent, your child’s well-being is your top priority. I want to assure you that the vaccine is a safe and effective option to protect against COVID-19 and recommend that you talk to your child’s pediatrician about getting them vaccinated."
Parents and guardians can register children to get the vaccine at immylabs.com. The facility is at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive.