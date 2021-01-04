Norman’s IMMY Labs will not be providing free COVID-19 tests for the time being after its 2020 funding expired, officials said.
IMMY is a local diagnostic and medical lab company that has helped the Oklahoma State Department of Health conduct and process COVID-19 tests for much of the pandmeic.
In a note on its website, IMMY Labs said, “We are continuing to discuss more drive-thru testing opportunities in January with the Oklahoma State Department of Health. We are optimistic that more appointment times will be available in the next day or two.”
Whether or not IMMY will be able to continue to provide free COVID-19 testing rests on the Health Department and the state being able to continue its funding for the lab, officials said.
“We are still in conversation with [the Oklahoma State Department of Health] to continue to provide funding,” IMMY Labs CEO Sean Bauman said.
Bauman said he could not provide any further details on the matter with OSDH.
This is not the first time IMMY has run out of state funding. Back in early December, the lab was within two days of running out of funding and not being able to provide free COVID testing. The state eventually gave IMMY $5 million in additional CARES Act funds to be able to continue testing for the remainder of 2020.
The Health Department did not immediately respond to The Transcript’s request for comment Monday.
