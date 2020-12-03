Norman-based diagnostic test manufacturer IMMY will receive more than $5 million in CARES Act funding to continue providing free COVID-19 testing through the end of the year, the Oklahoma State Health Department confirmed Thursday.
On Tuesday night, city officials said that as of the end of this week, IMMY, which has been offering free tests for months at locations throughout the state, would no longer be offering free testing after running out of state funding.
The funding shortage came after IMMY, like other labs across the state, processed an “unprecedented” number of tests around the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Health Department. IMMY alone has conducted more than 56,000 tests since just Nov. 1, OSDH Deputy Commissioner Travis Kirkpatrick said in a statement Wednesday.
Despite the announcement Tuesday, the Health Department confirmed in a Thursday statement that IMMY will receive an extra $5.8 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to continue providing free testing through year’s end. With the funding extension, the Health Department is encouraging Oklahomans to continue getting tested through the holiday season, according to a Thursday statement.
The state is still looking for funding options beyond the end of the year, Kirkpatrick said Wednesday.
"We are confident we can continue free testing through the end of the year to ensure every Oklahoman that needs a test can be tested,” Kirkpatrick said in a statement. "Testing will remain a critical component to our state’s COVID-19 mitigation strategy. But we are also looking to diversify the testing funding streams, including having private insurance pay for Oklahomans who have it. We are also evaluating other sources of funding we can put toward testing in 2021."
Norman’s City Council also discussed future funding options for testing Tuesday, including using city CARES Act funds, partnering with Cleveland County to utilize county CARES Act funds or teaming up with Norman Regional Health System to offer testing.
State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, told The Transcript Wednesday that he and Rep. Emily Virgin were in contact with the governor’s office after Tuesday evening’s announcement. Rosecrants said his constituents reached out with concerns about the funding lapse.
“They were worried that because IMMY has been providing no-cost testing, that people — especially with no health insurance — were going to lose the chance to make sure they stay healthy,” Rosecrants said, “and that was my biggest worry as well.”
The representative said that because funding will eventually run out, though later than expected, he encourages constituents to reach out to the Legislative Cares Act Committee and voice their opinions.
