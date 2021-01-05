The Oklahoma State Department of Health has authorized IMMY Labs to continue free drive-thru testing at its Norman location only.
This authorization comes after IMMY’s 2020 funding ended and the lab was not able to offer continued free COVID-19 testing into the new year.
“As of late yesterday, OSDH has secured a new contract with IMMY Labs that will retain testing at their Norman site,” Travis Kirkpatrick, OSDH Deputy Commissioner, said in a statement to The Transcript Tuesday.
Throughout the pandemic, IMMY has operated about 150 testing sites throughout the state thanks to funding from the Health Department. The latest contract only extends free testing at IMMY’s Norman location at 2701 Corporate Centre Dr.
Kirkpatrick said the Health Department is looking into options that would allow IMMY to continue to expand their testing to other sites.
“The agency is exploring options to expand testing to other sites as well,” Kirkpatrick said.
In a statement on IMMY’s website, the company said those who will no longer be able to access their services should check the Health Department’s website for alternative testing methods.
“For those who will no longer have access to our other regular testing locations (i.e. Edmond, Midwest City, Tulsa, Stillwater and Lawton), testing alternatives are available through your county health department or the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Thank you for allowing us to serve your communities,” the statement reads.
IMMY Labs did not immediately respond to The Transcript’s request for comment Tuesday.
COVID tests can be scheduled at portal.immylabs.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.