IMMYLabs has cancelled its Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pods that were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday due to recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration.
The CDC and FDA recommended Tuesday that all administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine be halted out of “an abundance of caution,” after six people reported an emergence of rare blood clotting after receiving their dose of the vaccine. Over 6.8 million people have received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
IMMYLabs canceled its Johnson & Johnson pods scheduled over the next two days, and has instead made first dose Pfizer vaccinations available for the same dates and times in place of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those interested can register for those appointments at IMMYLabs’ vaccine scheduling portal.
According to a report from The New York Times, six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed rare blood clotting after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. One woman died and a second woman was hospitalized in critical condition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.