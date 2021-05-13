NORMAN – IMMYLabs has been vaccinating Oklahomans in the metro area since the beginning of 2021 and has administered over 87,000 doses of vaccine.
With the newly-eligible age range for vaccination, IMMYLabs has opened up its drive-thru vaccination operation to those ages 12-15. A guardian must sign up any minor for vaccination and be present for the vaccination of the individual.
The vaccine being administered will be Pfizer. Sign up can be done at portal.immylabs.com/vaccine.
