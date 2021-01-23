NORMAN, Oklahoma – On Monday, January 25, IMMYLabs will be administering FREE COVID-19 vaccines inside donated event space at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Norman Hotel & Conference Center just off I-35 in Norman.
Appointment times will be available from 7:00am – 1:00pm.
IMMYLabs will be covering all administration costs and will NOT require individuals to provide insurance information. Doses of the vaccine are being provided through the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s allotment.
The initial expectation is to vaccinate up to 1,000, with the plan to quickly expand available appointments as additional doses become available. The Embassy Suites by Hilton Norman is donating 7,500 sq. ft. of event space for multi-day use during the vaccination schedule.
Vaccines will be available by appointment only and will follow the phase schedule and eligibility criteria in accordance with the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Priority Population Framework for Oklahoma.
Appointments are required and scheduling is easy at portal.immylabs.com/vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.