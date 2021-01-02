Editor's note: Due to the holiday, the numbers reported on Jan. 2 are from Jan. 1. The health department does not report numbers on holidays.
In the first COVID-19 report of the new year, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an absolutely staggering 5,119 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 1, the most ever reported in a single day.
This new case count beats the previous record of 4,970 cases. The new report of cases brings the state’s cumulative case total to 296,055 and brings the 7-day average up to 2,792.
The state said that 77% of these new cases had a “specimen collection date after Christmas” and 87% had a “specimen collection date within the past 2 weeks.” This data is not typically released to the public.
The state also reported 38 COVID-related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,527 people.
There have been 259,841 recoveries reported across the state.
As of Dec. 26, there have been 29,725 vaccine doses administered in Oklahoma and the state has received 180,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine, according to a press release from the OSDH.
LOCAL NUMBER
Norman reported 203 new COVID cases on the first day of the year, which brings its cumulative case total to 9,544 cases. The city also reported one new COVID death, which brings the death toll to 89 people
There have been 8,444 recoveries reported in the city.
Cleveland County reported 405 new COVID cases on Jan. 1, bringing the county’s cumulative case count up to 19,636. There was also one COVID-related death reported in the county, bringing its death toll up to 164 people.
There have been 16,953 recoveries reported in the county.
Moore reported 70 new cases on Jan. 1 and no new deaths. The city’s death toll stands at 27 people and its cumulative case total rises to 4,238.
There have been 3,670 recoveries reported in Moore.
The Cleveland County Health Department will begin Phase 2 of its vaccine administration process on Jan. 5. The department will be administering the coronavirus vaccine to residents 65 and older, first responders (both paid and unpaid) and healthcare workers in the Sooner Mall parking lot from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only.
CCHD officials tell The Transcript they hope to vaccinate at least 1,000 people per day and would like to increase that to 1,200.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
