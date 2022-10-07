The City of Festivals’ newest addition, a celebration of international cultures, will kick off for the first time later this month at Reaves Park.
Norman will host its first International Festival, a family event where attendees will learn about the many cultures and customs that make Norman diverse. The city will hold the festival from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at Reaves Park, 2501 Jenkins Ave.
The city is accepting vendor applications through Oct. 14, which can be found at normanok.gov.
Performances are expected from Asian Lion Dancers, Mariachi Band, Native American Dancers, Guatemalan Dance and Indian Classical dance, with more to potentially be added ahead of the event, according to an event release. Groups confirmed include Ballet Folclórico, Xochipilli of OKC, HungViet OKC, Eterna Primavera, Oklahoma Fancy Dancers and Sainrithya Dance Academy.
Food trucks, vendors and children’s activities will also be set up, though an official list of confirmed vendors has yet to be announced.
Since the announcement of the event Wednesday, Cinthya Allen, Norman chief diversity and equity officer, said nonprofits and businesses in the community are excited to see the event come to life, she said.
“We are definitely open to vendors outside of Norman, but are very excited to see that a lot of the vendors that are reaching out have Norman ties,” Allen said.
Allen said Norman is a rich community that values cultivating strong relationships, and this festival is the next opportunity to further that.
She said the diversity of Norman goes beyond characteristics which can be seen, to those that can be felt, and the vision of the event is to bring people together to experience different cultures.
“There’s so much value to understanding varying heritages and different customs and what comes with that,” Allen said. “It’s also about getting people of different age groups to come together and learn from each other.”
To facilitate that experience, Allen said many events at the festival will accommodate all age groups, such as free face painting for kids.
She said rich cultural presentations will be presented throughout the day.
Allen hopes the event inspires the community to get to know each other.
She said learning about cultural differences often brings people together.
“People want to come together and learn from each other in this very intercultural space, and so it’s really special,” Allen said.
