Pioneer Library System will launch its first PLS STEAM Fest, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 18 at the Moore Public Library, 225 S. Howard Ave.
The event is open to anyone who wants to learn about science, technology, engineering, art, and math with hands-on activities and learning.
The Pioneer Library System’s Maker Mobile, which contains an assortment of crafts, will make an appearance. In addition, the event will host planetarium exploration, Arduino, microscopes, Lego brick challenges, 3D printers, wood burners, and more.
Representatives from the Science Museum of Oklahoma will also make an appearance to involve children with an activity about gliders.
“We’ve connected with the Science Museum of Oklahoma, and they are one of our main collaborators,” said Cheyanne Weller, PLS STEAM Fest co-chair. “They are going to come out and do an activity with gliders. I don’t even know what it is. It is a surprise, but we know it will be fun.”
Weller was inspired to put on this activity after she attended a STEAM event in Oklahoma City. She was impressed with what she saw, but she was disappointed that only some people could attend because of the price tag.
“It was created to connect our community and kids with STEAM in ways they may not get anywhere else without cost,” Weller said. “They may not have money or time to go to Oklahoma City for this. We are bringing it to them. That’s the main part of this. It is bringing STEAM where the community is.”
Weller said Pioneer Library System chose Moore as its site location because it is geographically central to Library System, and organizers wanted to reach out to people throughout the district, including Norman, Blanchard and Newcastle.
Diana Ring, Pioneer Library System communication specialist, said STEAM is a current focus throughout the system.
“It is one of our big initiatives to promote everything STEAM,” Ring said. “The coordinators want to make this event a system-wide initiative.”
Hailey Carrell, co-coordinator and librarian at Norman Public Library West, supports initiatives to promote STEAM.
“I am a big fan of STEAM because it covers so much,” Carrell said. “What I like about having these STEAM kits is that people who wouldn’t have access to them otherwise will have a chance to play with them. Hopefully we can inspire some learning and creativity in kids and adults.”
Weller said STEAM activities have the ability to connect with a wide population because it encompasses different fields, including the arts.
“It used to be STEM. They added A, which is art,” Weller said. “Starting STEAM early and getting them excited to learn builds on what we’ve created and makes this world a better place.”
Food trucks with discounts for visitors will be on site. In a raffle, the library will be giving out a $10 gift certificate to the Mobile Maker, as well as engraved cups.
