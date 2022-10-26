National security thought leaders from across the country gathered for a symposium on the University of Oklahoma campus Oct. 20 to discuss partnership opportunities between the defense industry, government, and academia. The symposium, “Addressing Our Evolving Global Security Challenge,” was hosted by the Oklahoma Aerospace & Defense Innovation Institute (OADII), which was established in 2021 by the University of Oklahoma Office of the Vice President for Research and Partnerships in support of the Lead On, University strategic plan.
Keynote speakers included Ellen Lord, former U.S. undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment; retired Air Force Gen. Herbert “Hawk” Carlisle, former president and CEO of the National Defense Industrial Association; and Dr. Mark Lewis, executive director of the NDIA Emerging Technologies Institute and former U.S. Department of Defense director of research and engineering.
Technology today is global and advancing exponentially and this presents emerging and evolving threats and capabilities from countries like China and other near-peer adversaries. Each keynote speaker emphasized the importance of increased partnership between government, industry, and academic research institutions like the University of Oklahoma to accelerate the development and deployment of new advanced technologies that will keep the U.S. military ahead of adversaries today and in the future.
Topics discussed during issue panels included Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS), the security implications of emerging technologies, warfare in the era of social media and disinformation, and climate change and global security.
The University of Oklahoma’s world-class expertise in the electromagnetic spectrum and radar technology, in artificial intelligence and machine learning, in advanced manufacturing, and in other relevant technology areas, along with its strategic partnerships have contributed to establishing it as one of the leading defense and national security research institutions in the nation.
OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. opened the symposium by declaring the university is “open for business” when it comes to research partnership opportunities and said its Lead On, University strategic plan has clear metrics to measure success.
“Our goal is to not be able to just say that we are the leading university in the country for aerospace, defense, and global security, but to be able to prove it in quantitative, clear ways, just like we can today with our radar research,” said Harroz. “We want to show that across our areas of research, if you want to partner with academia, and you're in the government or in the private sector, there's one place to be, and that's the University of Oklahoma.”
Through OADII, the university focuses its aerospace and defense research in four critical areas: radar innovation and air defense, sustainment and modernization, advanced technologies, and international security policy.
“The symposium is a reflection of our belief that public universities must contribute to America’s national security,” said OU Vice President for Research and Partnerships Tomás Díaz de la Rubia. “We believe it is imperative in this day and age of a global technology race and military conflict with peer adversaries that universities leverage their faculty, staff, students, and research infrastructure to develop and advance technologies that are going to protect our national security today and in the future.”
OADII is led by retired Air Force Lt Gen Gene Kirkland, who held numerous leadership positions throughout his 34-year military career, culminating as commander of the Air Force Sustainment Center at Tinker AFB. In his position as OADII executive director, Kirkland leads efforts to connect with strategic partners in the aerospace, defense, and global security sectors, as well as strengthen OU research in support of Oklahoma’s aerospace and defense industry.
Kirkland said the symposium’s capacity crowd in its inaugural year is a testament to the university’s progress thus far and the need for additional partnerships between government, academia, and the defense industry.
“This event is visual evidence of the strength of the partnership when you take the resources of a public research university and combine them with industry and government partners to address shared opportunities and shared challenges for national defense,” Kirkland said. “I am grateful to all of our speakers, panelists, and attendees for their help to make our inaugural symposium a success and I look forward to expanding our partnerships in the future.”
Since 2021, research efforts at the University of Oklahoma in support of aerospace and defense innovation have grown significantly including more than $5 million in total investments for research that addresses sustainment and modernization needs for the U.S. Air Force. Last month, the 448th Supply Chain Management Wing at Tinker AFB also commemorated its first-ever academic partnership for research to advance wholesale supply chain risk management analytics.
Future growth at the University of Oklahoma will also be supported through a recent investment by the State of Oklahoma of approximately $20 million that, together with OU’s internal investments, will support the construction of an on-campus advanced manufacturing facility for OU faculty and students to perform research in support of our nation’s aerospace and defense challenges.
