Two new members of the Norman City Council were sworn in and swept into their official term with a warm welcome from those who remain on the dais.
New councilors for Ward 3 Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello thanked outgoing members Alison Petrone and Michael Nash.
Tortorello noted Nash’s eagerness to meet with him following the election.
“We met and had a lot of conversations at my house over coffee,” he said. “He kind of brought me up to speed on a lot of the issues here that the city is facing, so I appreciate that a lot.”
Tortorello also thanked Ward 4 Lee Hall and Mayor Breea Clark for meeting with him for guidance in his new role soon after he won the February 2021 election.
Lynn thanked Petrone and Nash for their service, but did not mention any meetings with them or any others on the dais.
Both he and Tortorello expressed appreciation to their supporters, including volunteers, family members, Unite Norman and Norman’s Fraternal Order of Police, which endorsed both councilors during the campaign.
The longest-serving councilor, Ward 7 Stephen Holman, thanked Nash and Petrone while putting the newcomers on notice concerning the work ahead of them.
“It is a lot of work,” Holman said. “There’s a lot of attention to detail and there’s a lot of different people — more than just one side, two sides, but 10 sides sometimes. I appreciate all the time and effort that you have spent giving back to the city that I love so much.
Thank you, and I’m looking forward to continuing talking with you and getting to know you as friends. I also extend my congratulations to Kelly Lynn and Rarchar Tortorello. I’m looking forward to working with you on the many very important issues that this city has to deal with.”
Clark wished them well as they adjust to their new roles.
“I want all of you to be successful on this dais, because the city and its residents do better when we are,” Clark said. “So, if there is anything I can do to help you with that journey, please let me know.”
Petrone and Nash both received citations of appreciation from the city for their service, but it was the softer side of their work and lives that many on the dais said they appreciated as much as their hard work.
“Petrone has been a valuable colleague,” Hall said. “She has always brought passion. She has been very analytical in looking at problems holistically and trying to figure out how to solve those problems. She’s empathetic. She’s been inclusive, she’s been courageous, but most of all, she’s been my friend.”
Nash was appointed last September for the interim position, which ended Tuesday night. After his short time on the council, however, his work ethic was noted in the mayor’s citation and his wit and intelligence by all others on the dais.
“Although his time on council was short, his dedication to communication with his constituents and researching and studying the materials presented to council for action or input is very much to be commended,” Clark said.
