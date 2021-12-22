Incumbent Ward 2 councilor Lauren Schueler is running to defend her seat in what will be her first campaign for city office since her appointment to the seat earlier this year.
Schueler, who was appointed in May after former councilor Matt McGarry resigned from the seat, works as the director of Carl Albert Congressional Research and Studies Center’s N.E.W. Leadership and Civic Engagement director at the University of Oklahoma.
Schueler said one of her main jobs as civic engagement director is getting students involved in local politics and elections by showing them how it has the most immediate effect on their day-to-day lives. Through that, Schueler herself started getting more involved in local government.
It was then she realized she wanted to hold a seat on the city council, she said.
“I started to feel like there were things that I would like to see, things I think we could do better as a city and I think that we need to be able to engage our young student population here and those things are really important to and what really engaged me,” she said. “But obviously I think there are lots of issues that are really kind of front and center in Norman that we need to be focusing on and care about.”
One of the things she thinks the city should focus on is the gap in the housing market, she said. If Norman wants to retain its student population once they graduate from OU, the city needs to fix the housing market and make it more affordable, she said.
When it comes to Ward 2-specific Schueler said she wants to focus on the stormwater problem and tree canopy in the ward as well as making the ward more business-friendly.
“[Focusing] on the reinvestment and development of our Lindsey Street corridor after we tore up the street and then the pandemic that came on the back end of that so [asking ourselves] how are we helping our local businesses rebound after some really tough years?” Schueler said.
Schueler was not on the council either of the times it voted to reallocate $865,000 from the Norman Police Department to community projects. She did not say whether or not she would have voted for or against that proposal when asked by The Transcript.
But she did say when it comes to policing in Norman, it’s important the community continue to rethink and invest in ulterior policing methods.
“I think that we need to be thoughtful about how we’re allocating our budget (since) our budget really is a set of values for our community and the police budget is the largest chunk of that,” she said. “If there are ways for us to utilize funding that creates better response times for our community that’s out of the hands of police, I think that that’s something that we should look into that makes our community safer.”