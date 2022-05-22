A county commissioner who voted against the removal of a board last year is seeking another term to bring it back, and increase transparency in other ways.
Rod Cleveland is the Republican incumbent in District 1, which he has held since he was elected in 2007. He will face fellow Republican and former Norman mayor Ron Henderson and Norman Ward 8 City Councilor Matt Peacock, an Independent.
Cleveland said there’s unfinished business in his district, but at the top of the list is to increase transparency and bring back the county’s Budget Board.
Commissioners Harold Haralson and Darry Stacy voted to dissolve the board while Cleveland voted no on Feb. 21, 2021. The decision drew protest from county residents who believed the move decreased transparency.
The board was instituted in state law following a kickbacks scandal of the 1980s when 200 county commissioners were indicted or pled guilty to financial crimes. County government may add a Budget Board to its Excise Board to approve budgets for all elected county officials.
Those officials vote on the county’s budget and include the county sheriff, county clerk, court clerk, treasurer, assessor and all three county commissioners. Three Excise Board members are appointed by the district judiciary, the Oklahoma Tax Commission and the commissioners.
Critics at the time said the more eyes on the budget, the better. Haralson and Stacy said the board was an unnecessary duplication of county government and argued the move increased transparency because the Excise Board meetings were held in the commissioner’s board room. The Budget Board was held in a different building.
Both meetings are open to the public.
If elected, Cleveland said he would continue to work to bring back the board. He also hopes to hold more public discussion ahead of big purchases like the Financial Services Center building.
Cleveland objected to the purchase of the two floors of the Financial Services Center in March 2021, which sold to the county for $1.8 million — $500,000 above the listing at $1.3 million in December 2020. The commissioners then purchased the entire six-floor building for $7.3 million weeks later.
Cleveland voted no on the purchase because it served no clear purpose for the taxpayer and the lack of public discussion, he said at the time.
While Commissioners Stacy and Haralson have not elaborated on future uses for the building, the sheriff’s office plans to expand its offices in that location.
“We shouldn’t be in the business of buying property and leasing it out,” Cleveland said. “We’re not landlords. We don’t need to be in that business unless it’s for the public.”
Ongoing projects
Cleveland, who is a certified Road Scholar through the Center for Local Government Technology, said he is in negotiations with Oklahoma City officials to partner on the development of a road maintenance program to reconstruct and maintain roads.
The plan is to execute a five-year maintenance plan to pool resources from the city and his district.
“Those roads in the northeastern part of the county are in a rural setting, county highway roads,” he said. “They fall under the municipality of Oklahoma City but they are the rural roads versus four-lane, curb and gutter roads in Oklahoma City.”
With much of his district falling within cities, Cleveland also works with Moore and Norman on road maintenance and other construction projects.
When he isn’t overseeing road projects, Cleveland has lobbied county issues at the state Capitol. In the next legislative session, he hopes to change the way counties receive apportionments for road and bridge repairs from the state.
“It would come directly to counties rather than going through ODOT [Oklahoma Department of Transportation], so that the county has more flexibility with that transportation money to get projects done more efficiently,” he said.
Cleveland has asked lawmakers to pass several bills last year, including one that now allows counties to have a rainy day fund. He was pleased to see that bill pass to help counties better prepare for uncertain times.
“It’s important we have that for future downturns in the economy so we can maintain our level of expenses that do not match or exceed our property tax ad valorem revenue,” he said.
Ad valorem revenue is a portion of property taxes allocated to counties.
Cleveland helped with House Bill 3530, which started a grant program for sheriff’s offices. The bill provides $5 million administered through the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) to enforce business laws.
“The sheriff’s office applies for the grant up to $65,000 to fund as many as two deputies, primarily one, to be dedicated to cannabis investigations and also some to enforcement,” he said. “They will be trained by OMMA and working directly with OMMA.”
As reported by The Transcript, criminal operations have set up unauthorized facilities in rural areas away from the eyes of city code and law enforcement agencies.
Cleveland also helped draft House Bill 1643, which makes it a crime to share personally identifying information of a police officer or their families to harass them. It was signed into law in April.
Cleveland said he’s proud of some of his accomplishments since he took office 15 years ago. It was his initiative to create a human resources department and information technology department.
The IT department in particular saved the county hundreds of thousands of dollars, he recalled.
“When I came into office, each department was outsourcing their own IT, and then everyone had their own internet services,” he said. “They bought their own computers. There was no coordinated system to buy or maintain them — cyber security was a risk because everyone was doing their own thing.”
Cleveland said he hopes voters will consider his experience and ongoing efforts to be a good steward of taxpayer dollars.
“I’m a prudent, fiscal conservative,” he said. “I am watching the taxpayer’s dollars and I have the experience with the time I’ve been county commissioner. There’s unfinished business with the public. I don’t think voters want change for the sake of change.”