Three more candidates filed candidacy papers Tuesday for Norman City Council seats, including two incumbents.
The filing period for Wards 1, 3, 5 and 7 continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the election board office, 641 E. Robinson St., Suite 200.
Council elections are hosted in February. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a run-off election takes place in April, according to the city charter.
Ward 1’s Brandi Studley will seek another term. The 45-year-old reported an address in the 1700 block of Concord Drive and no criminal record.
Studley recently told The Transcript she hoped voters would again trust her to be a voice for those who do not have one.
“We have complicated issues facing us, and Ward 1 deserves to have strong, effective, experienced representation at the table to ensure the needs of our ward aren’t shoved aside,” she said.
Her priorities include homelessness and affordable housing.
Challenger Austin Lee Ball hopes to unseat the Ward 1 incumbent. The 40-year-old reported an address in the 1300 block of Beaumont Street and no criminal record.
He did not report a campaign website on his declaration of candidacy.
Ward 3 incumbent Kelly Lynn will face challenger Bree Montoya, a local CPA.
Lynn told the Transcript on Tuesday that he will bring “strong, effective leadership” with conservative values to his constituents, if elected.
During his term, he worked to boost police funding and equipment and supported public safety projects such as the Emergency Operations Center.
Lynn sided with critics of the purchase of a vacant nursing home for an affordable housing initiative earlier this year.
Also, he did not support a temporary homeless shelter in Griffin Memorial’s campus nor a temporary emergency shelter on Gray Street, citing a 2020 general obligation bond for a proposed permanent shelter, which failed to pass.
Lynn serves as chair of the council-led oversight committee and is a member of the finance committee.
“I have fostered great relationships with our county, state and federal elected officials,” he said. “This has been very beneficial for Norman on many levels, to make things happen and to keep things from happening, like millions being wasted on homeless shelters that the public has voted against.”
