While Norman Public School students may not be attending school in-person to start the year, its Indian Education program is still looking to provide students with needed supplies.
Indian Education’s annual back to school giveaway program began on Tuesday at Norman North High School, which helps to provide NPS students with supplies for the upcoming school year. The program runs through Thursday, and students and their families can pick up supplies from 8 a.m.-12 p.m., 1-4 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m.
To qualify, families must be able to provide documentation of Native American citizenship and have at least one child enrolled in Norman Public Schools.
While the supplies are still available for students, there have been changes made to the program due to COVID-19 pandemic.
There is a new drive-through option available this year, which allows students and families to pick up their supplies without leaving their vehicle. Indian Education is encouraging families interested in this option to call and schedule an appointment ahead of time to ensure the student receives their school supplies.
Indian Education is also limiting capacity in the building, and families that enter the building will have their temperature checked. They will also be asked a few brief questions, such as if anyone in the family is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone that has tested positive for the virus.
“We just want everyone to be safe while still providing for the students,” Indian Education coordinator Lucyann Harjo said.
Indian Education makes a bag for each student who checks in based on recommended lists from NPS schools, making sure that the bag includes essentials for the grade the student is enrolled in, such as pencils, pens, markers, glue sticks and paper.
NPS recently announced its plan to move to full online instruction for the first nine weeks, which has created a need for internet access and compatible devices for some students. Harjo said Indian Education isn’t providing help in that area, but NPS is working to help students with those needs, and there are also several Native American tribes that are working with its citizens to help.
Wendi Schovanec, Indian Education middle school tutor, said they are asking families if they have access to the internet, and the hope is they can safely help make sure students are able to access and complete their school work online.
“The most stressful part for us is not knowing how we’re going to serve our kids this year. We’re typically in the school and doing support that way...It’s stressful not knowing if we’re going to be able to provide everything they need.”
Schovanec said the supplies will still be available for qualified students and families that request them once the program ends on Thursday night.
“Every year, we give supplies out through the year, even if students get them in the beginning and need some stuff later, we always have extra to give out later,” Schovanec said.
Students and families interested in receiving school supplies can go to the southeast entrance of Norman North High School at 1809 Stubbeman Ave. For more information on the program, visit www.normanpublicschools.org or call 405.366.5809.
Jesse Crittenden
366-3540
Follow me @jcritt31
jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
