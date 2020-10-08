UPDATE: The Norman Police Department has identified the two deceased individuals involved in Wednesday’s shooting as Byron Lee Carpenter, 58, and David Wilhelm, 56.
Norman Police received a call around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday regarding a shooting at a home in the 2100 block of Bates Way. Police found two bodies at the scene, an NPD spokesperson said.
According to a press release from NPD, the initial investigation shows that Carpenter shot and killed Wilhelm before turning the gun on himself.
Both individuals died from their injuries, the release said.
This is a developing story and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.