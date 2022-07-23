Norman residents have a new way to help their children have fun and expend some energy — and beat the heat — with the opening of a downtown Norman indoor playground Friday.
Normanites Julia Fehr and Kristie Dowdy on Friday morning welcomed families to The Play Pit, 227 E. Main St., at the playground’s grand opening. Families waited outside for the 7,000-square-foot space to open at 9 a.m., Fehr said.
With no indoor playground option close to home, Fehr saw a need for a play area close to home.
“We’re still hustling around trying to get some last minute things done, but it’s been really well received,” Fehr said. “The kids seem like they’re loving it.”
An indoor playground brings additional variety to downtown Norman, where restaurants, art galleries, retail and law offices or other services occupy most of the spaces. Fehr said she and Dowdy felt the core area of Norman needed a place like The Play Pit for children.
The space houses two separate play areas — children over three years of age can traverse the main equipment, which is 1,500 square feet, four levels and over 50 feet in length with three racing slides, two winding slides, connecting bridges and multiple tunnels and obstacles. Fehr said the playground cost around $175,000.
A smaller enclosed playground space is set up for toddlers.
In addition to the playgrounds, The Play Pit offers free WiFi for parents to set up their laptops and work or be on calls if they can get past the noise,” Fehr said. “We have comfortable seating and some healthy food options.”
Fehr and Dowdy said they wanted to make The Play Pit as unique as the downtown area.
“We want to be open to everybody and available to everyone,” Fehr said.
Jennifer Burns brought her two kids and two of their friends to The Play Pit Friday morning. She said she likes how open the space is.
“I love the natural light and how tall the ceilings are,” Burns said. “They decorated it really cute, and it feels comfortable. Adults can sit here and talk, have coffee, snacks or whatever.”
Like co-owner Fehr, Burns said in the past, she’s had birthday parties or playdates for her kids on the north side of the metro. She said the commute to The Play Pit is much shorter, and also “safer, comfortable and easier.”
The Play Pit can be rented for birthday parties or other celebrations. Fehr said their rental spots are booked through September, but time slots are available in October on their website at www.playpitnorman.com
The Play Pit’s hours of operation are Monday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday closed for cleaning, Wednesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.